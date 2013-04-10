* Some U.S. central bankers eye tapering bond buying-Fed
minutes
* Chinese data, stock gains lessen safe-haven bids for bonds
* U.S. Treasury to sell $21 billion 10-year notes
* BOJ's Kuroda sees no additional stimulus, leaves door open
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, April 10 U.S. Treasuries prices fell
on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve's minutes from its March
policy meeting stoked worries the central bank might taper or
end its bond purchases by the end of year.
The record of the Fed's policy meeting last month, which was
released early, showed that a few policymakers expected to slow
the pace of asset purchases, currently at $85 billion a month,
by mid-year and end them later this year. Several others
expected to slow the pace a bit later and halt the quantitative
easing program by year-end.
Stronger-than-expected Chinese import data and the U.S.
stock market's advance to record highs also reduced the
safe-haven appeal of Treasuries, propelling longer-dated yields
back to levels seen last Thursday.
The market sell-off came as dealers and investors prepared
for $21 billion worth of 10-year Treasuries supply to be
auctioned at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT), the second part of this week's
$66 billion in longer-dated government supply.
"We are seeing a bit of a 'risk-on' trade in the market. We
are seeing the sell-off partly on the FOMC minutes and partly on
the auction set-up," said Larry Milstein, head of government and
agency trading at R.W. Pressprich & Co in New York.
Some traders over-reacted to the Fed minutes, some analysts
said, since the Fed discussion occurred 2-1/2 weeks before the
release of weak March jobs data on Friday. That report caused
many to downgrade their outlook on economic growth this year and
the likelihood the Fed will pare back bond purchases this year.
"The payroll jobs report was the final nail in the coffin of
an early halt to QE (quantitative easing) for now," said Chris
Rupkey, chief financial economist at Bank of Tokyo/Mitsubishi
UFJ in New York.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes last traded
12/32 lower in price at 101-31/32, yielding 1.781 percent, up
2.9 basis points from Tuesday's close.
The 10-year yield moved further above its 200-day moving
average and the level before the release of the March payroll
report that showed a paltry gain of 88,000 jobs.
The 30-year bond was down 27/32 in price at
102-27/32 for a yield of 2.981 percent, up 4.4 basis points from
late on Tuesday.
On Wall Street, the Standard & Poor's 500 stock index
rose to another all-time high.
BOJ UNDERPINS BOND SUPPORT
While on track for a third straight day of losses, the bond
market remained supported by bets Japanese investors will pour
money into U.S. Treasuries due to the Bank of Japan's bold $1.4
trillion asset purchase program to stimulate the economy.
BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said there would be no
additional stimulus in the coming months but signaled the
central bank was open to do more to achieve faster growth.
The BOJ program was the initial catalyst for last week's
Treasuries rally as traders bet Japanese banks, insurers and
pension banks will increase their purchases of Treasuries and
other higher-yielding foreign bonds.
But so far, there has been no surge in inflows of Japanese
money into the Treasuries market as data at Tuesday's $32
billion three-year note auction implied below-average
foreign bids, according to analysts and traders.
In "when-issued" activity, traders expected the 10-year note
supply to clear at a yield of 1.801 percent,
below the 2.029 percent at the 10-year sale in March.
The Treasury Department will complete this week's debt sale
with a $13 billion offering of 30-year bonds.
Investors digested the latest FOMC minutes much earlier than
expected. The U.S. central bank released the record of the March
19-20 meeting of its policy-setting Federal Open Market
Committee at 9 a.m. (1300 GMT) rather than the scheduled time of
2 p.m. (1800 GMT).
The Fed said it had inadvertently given the minutes to
congressional aides and trade groups on Tuesday.
It is unclear whether there was unusual trading after those
individuals received the minutes.
"I won't discount anything," said Robbert Van Batenburg,
director of Newedge USA LLC in New York. "You don't expect the
Fed to make this clumsy mistake."
The Fed said it launched an investigation of the early
release of the minutes, which it said appeared to have been
"entirely accidental."