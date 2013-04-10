* Some U.S. central bankers eye tapering bond buying-Fed
minutes
* Chinese data, stock gains lessen safe-haven bids for bonds
* U.S. Treasury to sell $21 billion 10-year notes
* BOJ's Kuroda sees no additional stimulus, leaves door open
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, April 10 U.S. Treasuries prices sank
on Wednesday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's March
policy meeting fueled fears the U.S. central bank might slow or
stop buying bonds by year-end.
The minutes of the central bank's meeting, released earlier
than originally scheduled, showed that a few policymakers
expected to slow the pace of asset purchases, currently at $85
billion a month, by mid-year and end them later this year.
Several others expected to slow the pace a bit later and halt
the quantitative easing program by year-end.
Stronger-than-expected Chinese import data and record highs
in U.S. stock indices also reduced the safe-haven appeal of
Treasuries, sending longer-dated yields back to last Thursday's
levels.
The market sell-off picked up speed after the Treasury sold
$21 billion worth of 10-year notes at a high yield of 1.795
percent, slightly higher than the market expected.
But some analysts said the reaction to the Fed minutes was
overdone as jobs data since the March 19-20 meeting, including
key March payrolls data released last Friday, have disappointed,
stoking expectations for slower growth and continued Fed
support.
"The payroll jobs report was the final nail in the coffin of
an early halt to QE (quantitative easing) for now," said Chris
Rupkey, chief financial economist at Bank of Tokyo/Mitsubishi
UFJ in New York.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes last traded
16/32 lower in price, yielding 1.807 percent compared with 1.752
percent late on Tuesday.
The 10-year yield moved further above its 200-day moving
average and the level before the release of the March payroll
report that showed a paltry gain of 88,000 jobs.
The 30-year bond was down 1-12/32 in price for a
yield of 3.005 percent, up from 2.938 percent late on Tuesday.
On Wall Street, the Standard & Poor's 500 stock index
and the Dow Jones Industrial Average both closed at
record highs.
BOJ UNDERPINS BOND SUPPORT
Declines were limited by bets Japanese investors will pour
money into U.S. Treasuries due to the Bank of Japan's bold $1.4
trillion asset purchase program to stimulate the economy.
BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said there would be no
additional stimulus in the coming months but signaled the
central bank was open to doing more to achieve faster growth.
The BOJ program was the initial catalyst for last week's
Treasuries rally as traders bet Japanese banks, insurers and
pension banks will increase their purchases of Treasuries and
other higher-yielding foreign bonds.
But so far, there has been no surge in inflows of Japanese
money into the Treasuries market, including in Wednesday's
auction of 10-year notes.
"We were surprised by the overall lack of strength for the
auction, as we expected Japanese investors to show up and grab
duration in light of the recent BOJ QE," the Nomura U.S. rates
strategy team wrote in a note to clients.
"However, we understand that flows might not come
immediately, and it takes time for investors to get squeezed
out."
The Treasury Department will complete this week's debt sale
with a $13 billion offering of 30-year bonds on
Thursday.
Investors digested the latest Federal Open Market Committee
minutes much earlier than expected. The U.S. central bank
released the record of the March 19-20 meeting of its
policy-setting FOMC at 9 a.m. (1300 GMT) rather than the
scheduled time of 2 p.m. (1800 GMT).
The Fed said it had inadvertently given the minutes to
congressional aides and trade groups on Tuesday.
It is unclear whether there was unusual trading after those
individuals received the minutes.
"I won't discount anything," said Robbert Van Batenburg,
director of Newedge USA LLC in New York. "You don't expect the
Fed to make this clumsy mistake."
The Fed said it launched an investigation of the early
release of the minutes, which it said appeared to have been
"entirely accidental."