* Treasury to sell $13 billion in 30-year bonds * Jobless claims fall more than expected * Fed officials at odds over when to slow bond buys By Luciana Lopez NEW YORK, April 11 U.S. Treasuries prices advanced on Thursday as a recent gain in yields lured investors before an auction of 30-year debt. Treasuries moved little on data showing the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week. While analysts said seasonal factors such as Easter played a role, the figures could soothe some fears that the labor market recovery could be stumbling after weaker-than-expected payrolls figures last week pushed prices higher. Investors returned to U.S. government debt on Thursday after a sell-off earlier this week drove yields higher, said Ian Lyngen, a senior government bond strategist at CRT Capital Group in Stamford, Connecticut. The U.S. Treasury will sell $13 billion of 30-year bonds at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT), the third and final part of this week's longer-dated government supply of $66 billion. The sell-off earlier in the week took yields for the 30-year U.S. bond back above 3 percent and 10-year notes above 1.8 percent. "Once we got back to the top of the yield range, at 1.81 in 10-years, a little bit of buying interest has emerged," Lyngen said. "I would argue it probably bodes pretty well for what happens in the wake of the 30-year auction." The 10-year note last traded 3/32 higher to yield 1.795 percent compared with 1.8051 percent late on Wednesday. The 30-year bond last traded 5/32 higher to yield 2.998 percent versus 3.054 percent late on Wednesday. The 10- and 30-year debt prices were off highs earlier in the day as the auction approached. FED BUYING UNCERTAINTY Investors are also trying to gauge when the U.S. Federal Reserve might slow or stop its $85-billion-per-month buying of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities. Minutes from the Fed's most recent policy meeting in March, released on Wednesday, showed some policymakers expected to slow those asset purchases by midyear and end them this year. But policymakers are far from united on when the U.S. central bank should slow or stop those asset purchases, meant to help prop up the beleaguered labor market. The minutes revealed an intense discussion and several disagreements among the Fed's 19 policymakers about carrying on with its bond buying. As part of its stimulus program, the Fed bought $3.3 billion of Treasuries on Thursday, with maturities between May 2020 and February 2023. Also underpinning Treasuries are bets that Japanese investors will scoop up Treasuries on the Bank of Japan's $1.4 trillion stimulus program. The BOJ program was the initial spark for last week's Treasuries rally as traders bet Japanese banks, insurers and pension banks will increase their purchases of Treasuries and other higher-yielding foreign bonds. There's been no surge in Japanese flows and the end result could be longer in coming, albeit still significant, said William O'Donnell, head of U.S. Treasury strategy at RBS Securities. "I see it as a slow burn but something that we're likely to see over time, at least if you have the patience to wait," he said.