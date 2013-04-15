* Major stock indexes retreat
* Outlook for slower Q2 U.S. growth supportive
* Weaker-than-expected growth in China hurts riskier assets
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, April 15 U.S. Treasuries prices rose
on Monday as a stocks slide sparked by concerns about slower
growth in the United States and in China spurred a bid for
safe-haven U.S. government debt.
The gains built on a rally late last week over the same
concerns about the global economic outlook.
Recent weaker data on manufacturing, employment and retail
sales - as well as a weaker regional manufacturing report and a
slip in home builders sentiment released on Monday - were
supportive for bonds.
So were the stock market's losses, prospective purchases by
Japanese investors, and bond purchases by the Federal Reserve.
The Fed Bank of New York on Monday said it bought $5.6
billion in Treasuries maturing between January 2018 and December
2018. The purchases are part of the accommodative monetary
policy the Fed hopes will foster economic growth and limit the
negative impact of fiscal restraint.
Major stock indexes fell, undermined by data showing China's
annual rate of growth eased back to 7.7 percent from the 7.9
percent of the previous quarter and below economists' forecast
for an 8.0 percent expansion. The broad S&P 500
stock market index was down nearly 1.5 percent.
The pullback in domestic equities was "supportive for the
Treasury market," said Ian Lyngen, senior government bond
strategist for CRT Capital Group in Stamford, Connecticut.
In contrast to stocks, however, most bond trading occurred
in very narrow ranges.
"After last week's ride up and right back down again (in
yields), there just wasn't anything on the calendar this morning
to attract any commitments," said John Canavan, fixed income
analyst at Stone & McCarthy Research Associates in Princeton,
New Jersey.
In Monday's data, the Empire State Manufacturing index for
April fell to 3.05 in April from 9.24 in March.
"The Empire State release was a little below consensus, but
market expectations after the employment report and retail sales
were already leaning that way, so it wasn't a significant
surprise," Canavan said.
News that U.S. homebuilder sentiment worsened for the third
month in a row in April, with builders citing higher materials
costs and supply chain concerns, had little market impact. The
NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market index slipped, but was still 18
points above where it was a year ago.
"A lot of euphoria (about the economy) was built up earlier
in the year, but we are going to end up probably paying for it
massively in the second quarter," said Jacob Oubina, senior
economist at RBC Capital Markets in New York.
In the safe-haven universe, investors appeared to favor U.S.
Treasuries over gold. Gold briefly dived 8 percent on Monday,
dropping over $100 for its biggest one-day decline in dollar
terms, as investors exited the precious metal in droves in
search for better returns elsewhere.
"If Cyprus really does begin to sell its gold holdings, what
about the other countries needing to raise cash?," said Quincy
Krosby, market strategist at Prudential Financial in Newark,
referring to a draft plan revealed last week for Cyprus to sell
gold as part of its bailout. "Cyprus would be setting a
precedent."
The gold sell-off "also fits with the low 10-year yield,
suggesting more deflationary, rather than inflationary,
environment," she said.
Persistent bets stemming from the Bank of Japan's $1.4
trillion asset purchase program to stimulate the country's
economy have helped curb any sell-offs in U.S. bonds despite
what Deutsche Bank economists called in a research note the
"considerable uncertainty about the extent and scope of
portfolio shifts" out of Japanese government bonds into the U.S.
rates market.
Traders have speculated that Japanese insurers and pension
funds will pour money into Treasuries and higher-yielding
overseas assets on the view that the BoJ's aggressive campaign
will depress yields at home. There has been no clear sign,
however, that Japanese demand for Treasuries has jumped since
the BoJ unveiled its stimulus plan.
The benchmark 10-year note rose 4/32 to
102-21/32, its yield easing to 1.71 percent, more than a quarter
percentage point below an 11-month high set in March.
The 30-year bond last traded up 22/32 in price
at 104-26/32 to yield 2.88 percent.