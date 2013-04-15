* Major stock indexes retreat
* Weaker-than-expected growth in China hurts riskier assets
* Gold prices plunge more than 8 percent
By Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK, April 15 Prices for U.S. Treasuries
rose on Monday as investors, worried about weaker growth in the
United States and China, turned to safe haven investments such
as government debt.
The gains extended last week's rally, with benchmark yields
touching the lowest in over a week.
U.S. data on Monday showed the pace of growth in New York
state manufacturing slowed more than expected in April, the
latest disappointing data point for the world's biggest economy.
The decline in the New York Fed's "Empire State" general
business conditions index "suggests that softer global economic
outlook is starting to have an affect on U.S. producers in the
individual regions," said Amna Asaf, an economist with Capital
Economics in Toronto.
China also posted weaker-than-expected data. The recovery in
the world's second biggest economy unexpectedly stumbled in the
first three months of 2013 with slowing factory output and
investment spending forcing analysts to start slashing full-year
forecasts despite official insistence the outlook was favorable.
"Today's disappointing data certainly put into question the
strength of the Chinese recovery," Flemming J. Nielsen, a senior
analyst with Danske Bank, said in a note.
The benchmark 10-year note rose 7/32 in price to
yield 1.699 percent from 1.721 percent late Friday.
The 30-year bond last traded up 26/32 in price
to yield 2.878 percent from 2.918 percent late Friday.
Also supportive for Treasuries were purchases by the
Federal Reserve, which bought $5.6 billion in Treasuries
maturing between January 2018 and December 2018. The purchases
are part of the accommodative monetary policy the Fed hopes will
foster economic growth and limit the negative impact of fiscal
restraint.
In addition, the shaky data fueled an exodus from stocks,
with major U.S. indexes down 1 percent or more.
In contrast to stocks, however, most bond trading occurred
in very narrow ranges.
"After last week's ride up and right back down again (in
yields), there just wasn't anything on the calendar this morning
to attract any commitments," said John Canavan, fixed income
analyst at Stone & McCarthy Research Associates in Princeton,
New Jersey.
In the safe-haven universe, investors appeared to favor U.S.
Treasuries over gold. Gold dived more than 8 percent on Monday,
dropping over $100 for its biggest one-day decline in dollar
terms, as investors exited the precious metal in droves in
search for better returns elsewhere.
"If Cyprus really does begin to sell its gold holdings, what
about the other countries needing to raise cash?," said Quincy
Krosby, market strategist at Prudential Financial in Newark,
referring to a draft plan revealed last week for Cyprus to sell
gold as part of its bailout. "Cyprus would be setting a
precedent."
The gold sell-off "also fits with the low 10-year yield,
suggesting more deflationary, rather than inflationary,
environment," she said.