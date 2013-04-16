* Safety bid for bonds unwinds as stocks rise
* Gold recovers partially after 8 percent plunge on Monday
* Monday's safety bid fed by commodities and stock slide,
Boston attack
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, April 16 Prices for U.S. Treasuries
retreated on Tuesday as rebounds in stocks and gold erased gains
that bonds scored the previous day when a plunge in gold prices,
weaker stocks and a bombing at the Boston Marathon fed a
safe-haven bid for U.S. debt.
After rising a point in the previous day's session, 30-year
bonds were down nearly a point on Tuesday, their
yields rising to 2.91 percent from 2.87 percent late on Monday.
"Investors got sticker shock when yields went below 1.70
percent," said Chris Rupkey, managing director and chief
financial economist at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in New York.
"The stock market bounced back today, taking away the urgency
to hide in the safety of fixed income investments."
Major stock indexes were up on Tuesday, though only
by about half as much as they fell the previous day. Gold
rose more than 3 percent after a record-breaking one-day
drop on Monday.
Subdued inflation data reinforced the view that the Federal
Reserve's monetary stimulus would stay in place, a policy that
favors riskier assets over safe-haven U.S. debt.
"With no inflation, the Fed is free to pursue its full
employment mandate to the fullest," Rupkey said.
The market's momentum "continues to be mixed near overbought
levels," said William O'Donnell, head of U.S. Treasury strategy
at RBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut. He cited support for
10-year Treasuries "around (the) 1.83 percent (yield level)."
Around midday, benchmark U.S. 10-year notes were
down 10/32 in price, their yields up from 2013 yield lows to
1.73 percent, from 1.69 percent late on Monday.
News that the U.S. Consumer Price Index declined more than
forecast while the core CPI rose less than forecast evoked
little reaction from the bond market.
A 7 percent rise in U.S. housing starts in March to their
highest since 2008 looked bearish for bonds at first glance, but
was neutralized by a 4.8 percent drop in starts for
single-family units.
Federal Reserve data showing industrial production rose 0.4
percent in March, topping the 0.2 percent forecast,
incrementally widened the bond market's losses. The data's
impact on bonds was limited because the rise in output was due
to a cold-weather-related jump in utility use.
A raft of Fed speakers appeared to have little overt market
impact. New York Fed President William Dudley said the weak
March jobs report underscored "the need to wait and see how the
economy develops before declaring victory prematurely."
Chicago Fed President Charles Evans appeared to echo that
sentiment, telling the Union League Club in Chicago that the
time for pulling back on the Fed's accommodative monetary policy
is still "years down the road."
Fed Vice Chair Janet Yellen will moderate a monetary policy
panel this afternoon.
The Fed has not scheduled purchases of Treasuries today.