* Safety bid for bonds unwinds as stocks rise * Gold recovers partially after 8 percent plunge on Monday * Monday's safety bid fed by commodities and stocks slide, Boston attack By Luciana Lopez NEW YORK, April 16 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Tuesday as the previous session's safety bid faded, though yields remained historically low as investors weighed how much longer the Federal Reserve might keep monetary policy loose. U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes just about erased Monday's price gains, with yields back almost exactly to their levels at the end of last week. Investors dumped riskier assets such as stocks on Monday after gold posted a record one-day drop and explosions at the Boston Marathon fed a flight to safety. "We're just seeing the unwind of that today," said Kim Rupert, managing director of global fixed income analysis at Action Economics LLC in San Francisco. "But yields are still on the lower end; 10 years are just barely above 1.70" percent, she pointed out. That suggests the market still expects more easing from the U.S. Federal Reserve this year, she said. Subdued inflation data on Tuesday reinforced that belief, with U.S. consumer prices falling in March for the first time in four months. "With no inflation, the Fed is free to pursue its full employment mandate to the fullest," said Chris Rupkey, managing director and chief financial economist at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in New York. U.S. 10-year Treasury notes traded down 10/32 in price to yield 1.721 percent, from 1.688 percent late Monday. Thirty-year bonds fell 27/32 in price to yield 2.908 percent from 2.868 percent late Monday. Bonds fell as much as one point earlier in the session. Investors are trying to gauge when the U.S. Federal Reserve might slow or stop its $85-billion-per-month purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities, meant to prop up the economy and boost employment. Fed speakers have given little clarity on that question, which is a key issue for the Treasuries market. The influential chief of the New York Fed, William Dudley, told the Staten Island Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday that he expects "sluggish" economic growth of 2 to 2.5 percent this year and only a modest decline in unemployment. But Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, speaking at a different event, said he sees "moderate" growth this year of 2.5 percent and a "terrific" 2014.