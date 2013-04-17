* Bumpy ride persists as bonds take cue from stocks
* Fed to release Beige Book report of US business conditions
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, April 17 U.S. Treasuries prices rose
on Wednesday, extending the see-saw dynamic of falling when
stocks rise and rising when stocks fall.
Prices of safe-haven U.S. debt rose on Monday when stocks
and commodities followed gold lower. Treasuries then retreated
on Tuesday when stocks and gold staged a partial comeback.
On Wednesday, bonds resumed their climb when world shares
and industrial commodities responded to concern about the global
economy's growth prospects.
"Whether against stocks or commodities, the demand for
Treasuries remains firm," said Ian Lyngen, a senior government
bond strategist at CRT Capital Group in Stamford, Connecticut.
The International Monetary Fund trimmed projections for
global economic growth for this year and next on Tuesday to take
into account sharp government spending cuts in the United States
and recession-mired Europe.
Such projections, combined with year-over-year Consumer
Price Index inflation readings that have come in below the
Federal Reserve's 2 percent inflation target in four of the last
five months, mean the Fed will continue to purchase Treasuries
and mortgage-backed securities (MBS) until the end of 2013, at
least, said William O'Donnell, head of U.S. Treasury strategy at
RBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut.
U.S. 10-year Treasury notes were up 4/32 in
price, their yields easing to 1.71 percent from 1.73 percent
late on Tuesday.
Thirty-year bonds rose 13/32 in price, their
yields easing to 2.89 percent from 2.91 percent late Tuesday.
"Flight to quality flows remain a theme," Lyngen said. A
sharp drop in the German stock market index and "chatter that
core European Union credit ratings (namely Germany) might be
poised for a downgrade" were partly responsible for the bid for
safe-haven U.S. debt overnight, he said.
That bid remained when stocks opened lower on Wall Street.
Volume was lackluster, however, and traders noted the
primary new fundamental information would come in this
afternoon's release of the Fed's Beige Book, an anecdotal
narrative describing business conditions across the nation.