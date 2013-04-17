* Bumpy ride persists as bonds take cue from stocks * Fed to release Beige Book report of US business conditions By Ellen Freilich NEW YORK, April 17 U.S. Treasuries prices advanced on Wednesday as widening stock losses spurred the bid for safe-haven U.S. debt. Prices of Treasuries rose on Monday when stocks and commodities followed gold lower. They retreated the day after when stocks and gold staged a partial comeback. But they resumed their climb on Wednesday as stocks and industrial commodities reacted to concerns about global growth prospects. Major stock indexes were down 1 to 2 percent while Brent crude oil fell below $99 per barrel on the rationale that slower economic growth would lessen demand for oil. "Whether against stocks or commodities, the demand for Treasuries remains firm," said Ian Lyngen, a senior government bond strategist at CRT Capital Group in Stamford, Connecticut. Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury notes rose 11/32 in price, their yields easing to 1.69 percent from 1.73 percent late on Tuesday. The International Monetary Fund trimmed projections for global economic growth for this year and next on Tuesday to take into account sharp government spending cuts in the United States and recession-mired Europe. Such projections, combined with year-over-year consumer price index inflation readings that have come in below the Federal Reserve's 2 percent target in four of the last five months, mean the Fed will continue to purchase Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities until the end of 2013, at least, said William O'Donnell, head of U.S. Treasury strategy at RBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut. Thirty-year bonds rose 1-4/32 in price, their yields easing to 2.86 percent from 2.91 percent late Tuesday. "We're getting disappointing earnings reports from some large companies and that's driving down equities and recently when equities have declined, that's led to higher and higher Treasury prices," said Wilmer Stith, portfolio manager of the Wilmington Broad Market Bond Fund in Baltimore. Stith said Treasury yields were "bumping along the lower end" of their trading range, thanks to weaker than forecast data on U.S. payroll growth, manufacturing and retail sales. "That's laying this mosaic that (government spending cuts) are crimping consumption at a greater rate than we originally thought," he said. "The sequestration effects will just increase as we get into the third and fourth quarters." A big influence on Treasury prices this year has been investors' attempts to discern when the Federal Reserve might ease up on the monetary accommodation pedal, specifically as to when they might reduce the purchases of Treasuries and MBS -- now at $85 billion a month -- it has been making in an attempt to stimulate economic growth and foster full employment. Year-over-year CPI readings below the Fed's 2 percent target in four of the last five months allow investors to conclude that the Fed "will not be as quick to take the pedal off the floor as they would be otherwise," Stith said. Traders said the session's primary new fundamental information would come in this afternoon's release of the Fed's Beige Book, an anecdotal narrative describing business conditions across the nation.