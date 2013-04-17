* Bumpy ride persists as bonds take cue from stocks
* Fed says U.S. growth proceeding at moderate pace
By Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK, April 17 Prices for U.S. Treasuries
gained on Wednesday as sinking stock prices spooked investors
into scooping up safe-haven government debt.
Major U.S. stock indexes posted losses of more than 1
percent, a third straight session of swings of that magnitude.
Commodities were sinking similarly on Wednesday, with Brent
crude oil below $99 per barrel on expectations that slower
economic growth will lessen demand for oil.
"As soon as the buying direction came from the Weidmann
comments this morning, that set things in motion," said Jim
Vogel, head of interest rate strategy at FTN Financial in
Memphis, Tennessee. "Each new buy just took us lower" in yields.
European Central Bank Governing Council member Jens
Weidmann said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal that
Europe's economic recovery could take as much as another decade.
"The calm that we are currently seeing might be
treacherous," he warned, adding that it could delay government
and EU reform drives.
Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury notes rose 6/32
in price, their yields easing to 1.704 percent from 1.73 percent
late on Tuesday.
Thirty-year bonds rose 15/32 in price, their
yields easing to 2.886 percent from 2.91 percent late Tuesday.
Further supporting Treasuries, St. Louis Fed President James
Bullard said the Federal Reserve should buy bonds if inflation
continues to fall, stressing the U.S. central bank needs to
prevent inflation from being too far below its target.
Year-over-year consumer price index inflation readings have
come in below the Federal Reserve's 2 percent target in four of
the last five months.
That could mean the Fed will keep up its stimulus program, a
bid to prop up the economy and thus the labor market, longer
than expected.
The U.S. central bank is currently buying $85 billion per
month in Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities, and
speculation about when policymakers might slow or stop that
buying has been a key question for U.S. government debt this
year.
The Fed also said on Wednesday that price pressures remain
subdued as the economy grows at a moderate pace.
"Aside from reports of increases in home prices and
residential construction materials, price pressures remained
mostly subdued across Districts," the Fed said in releasing its
Beige Book survey.