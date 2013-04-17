* Bumpy ride persists as bonds take cue from stocks
* Fed says U.S. growth proceeding at moderate pace
By Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK, April 17 Prices for U.S. Treasuries
rose on Wednesday as sinking stock prices spooked investors into
scooping up safe-haven government debt.
U.S. stocks fell in a broad market selloff, with both the
Standard & Poor's 500 Index and the Nasdaq Composite
Index closing down more than 1 percent.
Commodities also dropped, with oil prices tumbling for a
sixth straight session. Brent crude fell below $98 per barrel
for the first time since July as rising U.S. fuel supplies added
to overall concern about global oil demand.
Treasuries buying was sparked first by comments by
European Central Bank Governing Council member Jens Weidmann in
an interview with the Wall Street Journal. Weidmann said that
Europe's economic recovery could take as much as another decade.
"As soon as the buying direction came from the Weidmann
comments this morning, that set things in motion," said Jim
Vogel, head of interest rate strategy at FTN Financial in
Memphis, Tennessee. "Each new buy just took us lower" in yields.
"The calm that we are currently seeing might be
treacherous," Vogel warned, adding that it could delay
government and EU reform drives.
Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury notes rose 8/32
in price, their yields easing to 1.697 percent from 1.73 percent
late on Tuesday.
Thirty-year bonds rose 19/32 in price, their
yields easing to 2.879 percent from 2.91 percent late Tuesday.
Further supporting Treasuries, St. Louis Fed President James
Bullard said the Federal Reserve should buy bonds if inflation
continues to fall, stressing the U.S. central bank needs to
prevent inflation from being too far below its target.
Year-over-year consumer price index inflation readings have
come in below the Federal Reserve's 2 percent target in four of
the last five months.
That could mean the Fed will keep up its stimulus program, a
bid to prop up the economy and thus the labor market, longer
than expected.
The U.S. central bank is currently buying $85 billion per
month in Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities, and
speculation about when policymakers might slow or stop that
buying has been a key question for U.S. government debt this
year.
The Fed also said on Wednesday that price pressures remain
subdued as the economy grows at a moderate pace.
"Aside from reports of increases in home prices and
residential construction materials, price pressures remained
mostly subdued across Districts," the Fed said in releasing its
Beige Book survey.