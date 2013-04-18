BRIEF-Pure Multi-family REIT to offer C$70 million of equity
* Pure Multi-family REIT LP announces CDN$70 million (US$52 million) equity offering
NEW YORK, April 18 U.S. Treasuries prices resumed their climb on Thursday as stocks sank to session lows and a regional manufacturing index came in a little weaker than forecast, feeding a bid for safe-haven U.S. debt.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries, up 1/32 before Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelaphia released its index, was up 5/32 afterwards, leaving its yield at 1.68 percent.
Major stock market indexes sank to session lows.
The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia's factory index slipped to 1.3 in April from 2.0 in March. Economists had forecast a reading of 3.0.
* Pure Multi-family REIT LP announces CDN$70 million (US$52 million) equity offering
* Frontier Communications Corp - co amended its credit agreement, dated as of June 2, 2014 - SEC filing
* Files for secondary offering of 7.0 million shares of class a common stock - sec filing