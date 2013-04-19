* Yields rise from near four-month lows

By Luciana Lopez

NEW YORK, April 19 Prices for U.S. Treasuries slipped on Friday after a two-day rally left yields near four-month lows, with investors turning to riskier assets on news that major industrialized nations supported Japan's massive stimulus program.

Leaders of the G20 group of nations accepted that Japan's $1.4 trillion stimulus "is aimed at achieving price stability and economic recovery, and therefore is in line with the G20 agreement in February," said Taro Aso, the country's finance minister.

After a slide in U.S. equities this week left stocks cheap, the G20's support of Japan whetted investor appetite for riskier assets on Friday. But analysts said that with nothing else to back it up, that momentum fizzled out.

"A little bit of a risk-on trade overnight, but very little follow through with that," said Justin Lederer, an interest rate strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York.

Prices for benchmark 10-year notes fell 5/32 to yield 1.702 percent, from 1.686 percent late on Thursday.

Thirty-year bonds fell 9/32 in price to yield 2.876 percent, from 2.8630 percent late on Thursday.

Still, yields remained largely within recent ranges, and analysts said there was little to break Treasuries out until markets have more certainty about growth in coming quarters.

Investors could also take their cues from equities markets and corporate earnings reports in coming sessions, as well as expectations for growth in the world's biggest economy.

U.S. stock index futures suggested a higher open, a day after the S&P 500 closed below its 50-day moving average for the first time this year.

"I think that probably Treasuries will probably react to stocks and the data will probably just play a little bit of a background" in coming sessions, said Thomas Simons, a money market economist with Jefferies & Co in New York.

The U.S. Treasury also plans to auction notes next week: two-year notes on Tuesday, five-year notes on Wednesday and seven-year notes on Thursday.

Also riveting markets was news of the hunt for the Boston Marathon bombers. Monday's explosions at the race sent bond prices higher in a bid for safety.

But police said one suspect was dead after a shootout early on Friday, with the search for a second suspect going door-to-door in the Boston suburb of Watertown.