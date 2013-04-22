* Surprise drop in U.S. home resales feeds economic worries
* Italian president re-election leads to early bond losses
* U.S. to sell $99 billion in 2-year, 5-year, 7-year debt
* Fed to purchase up to $3.75 billion in Treasuries
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, April 22 U.S. government debt prices
rose modestly on Monday in advance of this week's $99 billion in
coupon-bearing supply, as an uneven stock market and worries
about the economy overshadowed hopes for a possible end to the
political stalemate in Italy.
News of an unexpected 0.6 percent drop in existing home
sales in March added to worries about the U.S. economic recovery
losing steam. The disappointing data pushed benchmark yields
toward their four-month low set a week ago during a safe-haven
rally, when gold prices suffered their biggest one-day loss in
30 years.
The Treasuries market succumbed to selling earlier in the
session after the re-election of Italian President Giorgio
Napolitano. The news raised hopes of the formation of a new
government that could solve the fiscal woes that have undermined
investors' confidence in the region.
"We had a light risk-off market," said Joe Leary, a
Treasuries trader at Citi in New York. "There is still a good
bid for Treasuries."
Bets on a functioning Italian parliament after last month's
election helped lift European stock prices and reduce the yield
on 10-year Italian government debt. Investors also
pared bids for safe-haven U.S. bonds.
The selling in Treasuries was short-lived as the drop in
prices drew bids from bargain-minded investors, analysts said.
Bond prices were also supported by the Federal Reserve's
regular purchases of debt in its effort to support the economic
recovery that has remained weaker-than-expected.
The U.S. central bank was set to buy $3.00 billion to $3.75
billion in Treasuries that mature in January 2019 to March 2020
at 11 a.m. (1500 GMT).
As the Fed has tripled its balance sheet since it embarked
on quantitative easing four years ago, the U.S. government has
continued to borrow heavily to finance its budget deficit, whose
size, while declining, still worries investors.
The U.S. Treasury will auction $35 billion in two-year notes
on Tuesday; $35 billion in five-year debt
on Wednesday and $29 billion in seven-year notes
on Thursday.
On the open market, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
were 6/32 higher at 102-25/32, yielding 1.6843
percent.
Wall Street stocks traded lower after opening modestly
higher. The Standard & Poor's 500 index was down 0.29
percent in mid-morning trading.