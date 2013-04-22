* Surprise drop in U.S. home resales feeds economic worries

* Italian president re-election leads to early bond losses

* U.S. to sell $99 billion in 2-year, 5-year, 7-year debt

* Fed to purchase up to $3.75 billion in Treasuries

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, April 22 U.S. government debt prices rose modestly on Monday in advance of this week's $99 billion in coupon-bearing supply, as an uneven stock market and worries about the economy overshadowed hopes for a possible end to the political stalemate in Italy.

News of an unexpected 0.6 percent drop in existing home sales in March added to worries about the U.S. economic recovery losing steam. The disappointing data pushed benchmark yields toward their four-month low set a week ago during a safe-haven rally, when gold prices suffered their biggest one-day loss in 30 years.

The Treasuries market succumbed to selling earlier in the session after the re-election of Italian President Giorgio Napolitano. The news raised hopes of the formation of a new government that could solve the fiscal woes that have undermined investors' confidence in the region.

"We had a light risk-off market," said Joe Leary, a Treasuries trader at Citi in New York. "There is still a good bid for Treasuries."

Bets on a functioning Italian parliament after last month's election helped lift European stock prices and reduce the yield on 10-year Italian government debt. Investors also pared bids for safe-haven U.S. bonds.

The selling in Treasuries was short-lived as the drop in prices drew bids from bargain-minded investors, analysts said.

Bond prices were also supported by the Federal Reserve's regular purchases of debt in its effort to support the economic recovery that has remained weaker-than-expected.

The U.S. central bank was set to buy $3.00 billion to $3.75 billion in Treasuries that mature in January 2019 to March 2020 at 11 a.m. (1500 GMT).

As the Fed has tripled its balance sheet since it embarked on quantitative easing four years ago, the U.S. government has continued to borrow heavily to finance its budget deficit, whose size, while declining, still worries investors.

The U.S. Treasury will auction $35 billion in two-year notes on Tuesday; $35 billion in five-year debt on Wednesday and $29 billion in seven-year notes on Thursday.

On the open market, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were 6/32 higher at 102-25/32, yielding 1.6843 percent.

Wall Street stocks traded lower after opening modestly higher. The Standard & Poor's 500 index was down 0.29 percent in mid-morning trading.