NEW YORK, April 23 Prices on the U.S. 30-year
Treasury bond fell to session lows on Tuesday after data showing
a modest rise in domestic new home sales reduced anxiety about a
rapid deterioration in the U.S. economic recovery.
The 30-year bond and other government debt maturities erased
earlier gains moments before the release of the data as Wall
Street stocks extended their opening gains.
The 30-year bond last traded down 2/32 at
104-26/32 in price, yielding 2.8832 percent, up 0.4 basis point
from late on Monday. It was down as much as 7/32 with a yield of
2.8900 percent shortly before the government's new home sales
report.