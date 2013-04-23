NEW YORK, April 23 Prices on the U.S. 30-year Treasury bond fell to session lows on Tuesday after data showing a modest rise in domestic new home sales reduced anxiety about a rapid deterioration in the U.S. economic recovery.

The 30-year bond and other government debt maturities erased earlier gains moments before the release of the data as Wall Street stocks extended their opening gains.

The 30-year bond last traded down 2/32 at 104-26/32 in price, yielding 2.8832 percent, up 0.4 basis point from late on Monday. It was down as much as 7/32 with a yield of 2.8900 percent shortly before the government's new home sales report.