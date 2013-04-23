* U.S., China, Germany factory data stoke growth concerns
* U.S. new home sales rise less than expected in March
* Benchmark U.S. yields hit lowest levels since Dec.
* U.S. Treasury to sell $35 billion in new two-year supply
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, April 23 U.S. Treasuries prices were
little changed on Tuesday with benchmark yields hovering near
the lowest levels of the year as data suggested another spring
global slowdown, which major central banks might have to ward
off with more stimulus.
Concerns about deteriorating economic growth worldwide,
together with bets that Japanese investors will buy more U.S.
and other higher-yielding foreign bonds have limited the rise in
yields the past couple of weeks.
Tuesday's data from the United States, China and Germany
showed manufacturing activity either contracted or slowed in
April, stoking worries of a deterioration in global demand in
the second quarter for a third straight year.
"We are bouncing off the lows of the year in yields, but the
concern about a spring swoon is very much alive," said Guy
LeBas, chief fixed income strategist with Janney Montgomery
Scott in Philadelphia.
On the other hand, investors' preparation to make room for
this week's $99 billion in government debt supply and a further
rebound in the stock prices put a floor on yields for now,
traders said.
"We are stuck with these yields. We can't seem to go much
lower," said Thomas Roth, executive director of U.S. government
bond trading at Mitsubishi UFJ Securities USA in New York.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were unchanged
in price at 102-24/32 on below-average volume, yielding 1.694
percent. The 10-year yield touched 1.645 percent earlier, the
lowest intraday level since Dec. 12, according to Reuters data.
The 30-year bond was flat at 104-28/32 to yield
2.880 percent. The 30-year yield fell to 2.823 percent earlier,
the lowest level since Dec. 12.
These yield levels, if they hold, might stem bidding at this
week's $99 billion worth of government bond supply as some
investors deem the new debt to be too pricey.
Moreover, there has been scant evidence that proves a rise
in Japanese bids at Treasuries auctions since the Bank of Japan
announced its $1.4 trillion stimulus program on April 4. That
move was expected to depress domestic yields, which in turn
would cause Japanese banks, insurers and pension funds to seek
higher returns overseas.
Japanese government bond yields have risen from their steep
drop to record lows earlier this month. The yield premium on
U.S. 10-year Treasuries over their Japanese counterparts
rose 2 basis points to 1.10 percentage points.
The U.S. Treasury Department will sell $35 billion in
two-year notes at 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT), followed by a $35
billion five-year note auction on Wednesday and a
$29 billion seven-year debt sale on Thursday.
In "when-issued" activity, traders anticipated the new
two-year note issue due in April 2015 will sell at a yield of
0.2300 percent, lower than the 0.255 percent at
the two-year sale in March and only 1 basis point above the
record yield low at a two-year auction set in July.
In addition to their expected low yields, the new Treasuries
supply faced competition from a rebounding stock market after
the Standard & Poor's 500 index posting its worst week
since November last week, analysts said.
Wall Street stocks built on their higher open with the S&P
500 rising 0.9 percent in late morning trading.
Longer-dated Treasuries prices also received a
smaller-than-expected boost from the Federal Reserve's regular
bond purchase program aimed at supporting the economic recovery,
dubbed QE3.
The U.S. central bank bought only $940 million in government
debt that matures in August 2023 to February 2031.