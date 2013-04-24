NEW YORK, April 24 Longer-dated U.S. government debt prices turned higher on Wednesday, erasing earlier losses, after surprisingly weak data on durable goods orders reinforced the view of slowing domestic economic growth.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded up 2/32 in price with a yield of 1.6996 percent. Prior to the release of the durables goods data, they were down 2/32 with a yield of 1.713 percent.