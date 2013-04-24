NEW YORK, April 24 Longer-dated U.S. government debt prices turned higher on Wednesday morning as Wall Street stocks turned lower after a flat open, spurring some safe-haven bids for bonds.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose to a session high of 102-24/32, up 4/32 from Tuesday's close. The 10-year note yield touched 1.693 percent, 1.4 basis points lower than late on Tuesday.