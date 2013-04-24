(Corrects day in sixth graph) * U.S. durables goods post biggest fall since August * U.S. Treasury to sell $35 billion 5-year note supply * Hopes for new Italy government spur early bond sales * No lingering effect after Tuesday's tweet-linked rally By Richard Leong NEW YORK, April 24 U.S. Treasuries prices edged up on Wednesday as unexpectedly weak data on durable goods and a wobbly stock market supported safe-haven demand for bonds, overcoming selling pressure tied to an upcoming auction of five-year notes. The U.S. Treasury Department will sell $35 billion in new five-year notes at 1:00 p.m. (1700 GMT), following average results at a two-year note sale on Tuesday. It will complete this week's debt offerings with a $29 billion seven-year debt auction on Thursday. The bond market has remained locked in a tight trading range since early April with benchmark yields hovering near their lowest levels since December. Recent disappointing data in the United States, Europe and China have fueled bets of a spring global slowdown for a third straight year, an occurrence that would force central banks to take action. "Poor economic data could lead to some enhanced action from central banks, which has been bullish for stocks and other risk assets" and limit a further decline in Treasury yields, said Mike Lorizio, head of Treasuries trading at Manulife Asset Management in Boston. Wednesday's report on durable goods orders that showed a 5.7 percent fall in March - the biggest drop since August - was the latest in a wave of disappointing data. News that Italian President Giorgio Napolitano had picked center-left duty leader Enrico Letta as the new premier and had asked him to form a new government pressured U.S. bond prices downward and briefly lifted benchmark yields from their lowest levels of the year set on Tuesday. The move stoked hopes that national leaders would turn their focus toward solving the fiscal problems that have bogged down Italy, the euro zone's third-biggest economy, though doubts persisted over whether Letta could cobble together a broad-based coalition for a confidence vote by next week. "There are changes coming in Italy, but they're painfully slow," said Stan Shipley, bond strategist at the ISI Group in New York. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 1/32 in price at 102-22/32 to yield 1.701 percent. The 10-year yield was about 6 basis points above a four-month plus low of 1.643 percent set on Tuesday after a false tweet from the Associated Press about explosions at the White House, which briefly sent stock prices plunging and bond prices soaring. There was little evidence of the tweet-related sell-off in Wednesday's trading. "Today it's not an issue," Shipley said. Uncertainties over the formation of an Italian government and the discouraging U.S. durable goods report, however, were not enough to snuff out investors' interest in stocks, which limited a rise in Treasuries prices, analysts said. This week's $99 billion worth of longer-dated Treasuries supply has also capped any sustained upward move in bond prices. In the "when-issued" sector, traders expected the upcoming five-year note issue due in April 2018 to sell at a yield of 0.713 percent, lower than the 0.760 percent yield at the five-year auction in March. The Federal Reserve bought $1.58 billion in government debt that will come due in February 2037 to August 2042. The operation is the latest in the central bank's program intended to hold down interest rates in an effort to support the economic recovery. (Editing by Bernadette Baum)