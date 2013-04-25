* U.S. jobless claims fall to 2nd lowest since recovery * U.S. completes this week's debt sales with $29 bln 7-year auction * Fed to skip U.S. government debt purchases on Thursday By Richard Leong NEW YORK, April 25 U.S. Treasuries prices slipped on Thursday, as investors prepared for an upcoming $29 billion auction of seven-year notes, the last part of the government's $99 billion offerings of longer-dated debt this week. Despite the market's modest weakness due to supply, bond yields remained locked in a tight trading range, as investors awaited fresh clues on the state of the labor market and the Federal Reserve's assessment on the economy next week. Fed policy-makers will meet next Tuesday and Wednesday, followed by the government's release of its monthly payrolls report on Friday. Trading between buyers and sellers has been evenly matched with benchmark yields almost unchanged so far this week, analysts said. "When things are this balanced, whenever there's any little blip, there's a counter-position that emerges," said Jim Vogel, interest rate strategist at FTN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee. Bond prices briefly fell to session lows earlier after investors, whose view on the economy has soured amidst a wave of disappointing albeit bond-friendly data this month, received a rare piece of upbeat economic news. Americans filings for jobless benefits for the first time fell more than expected last week to 339,000, which was the second lowest in the current economic recovery, the U.S. Labor Department said. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were down as much as 7/32 in price in reaction to the encouraging figures on jobless claims. They last traded 4/32 lower at 102-17/32 with a yield of 1.7166 percent, up 1.4 basis points from Wednesday. The 10-year yield was about 7 basis points above an over four-month low of 1.643 percent set on Tuesday. In "when-issued" activity, traders expected the new seven-year note issue due in April 2020 to sell at a yield of 1.1590 percent. This was lower than the 1.248 percent in March and on track to be the lowest since November. Analysts and traders anticipated decent demand at the final Treasuries auction of the week following average bidding at the two-year and five-year note sales earlier. The U.S. Treasury will release the results of the seven-year auction shortly after 1 p.m. (1700 GMT). Longer-dated bond prices were also bogged down by the absence of the Fed which was not scheduled to buy government debt for its bond program, known as QE3, which is aimed at supporting the U.S. economy.