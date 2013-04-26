* U.S. GDP growth improves to 2.5 pct in Q1 but less than expected * U.S. consumer sentiment weakens less than forecast in April * Benchmark yields fall but hold above four-plus-month lows By Richard Leong NEW YORK, April 26 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Friday, as data showed the U.S. economy grew at a slower-than-expected pace in the first quarter, stoking more bets the Federal Reserve might consider more stimulus at its policy meeting next week. Also fueling the rise in bond prices were worries about the debt crisis in Europe. Spain, the euro zone's fourth-biggest economy, said earlier its domestic growth will contract more than previously forecast at a rate of 1.3 percent this year while unemployment will hold at record high. "You have concerns about Europe, and the softer GDP number got the back end up a bit," Mike Cullinane, head of Treasuries trading at D.A. Davidson in St. Petersburg, Florida, said of the rise in longer-dated Treasuries prices. Another factor that propelled bond prices higher was the return of the Fed buying Treasuries on the open market after it skipped buying bond s on Thursday. The U.S. central bank will purchase at 11 a.m. (1500 GMT) $2.75 billion to $3.50 billion in government securities that will mature in May 2020 to Feb. 2023. The scheduled purchase was the latest for the Fed's bond program, dubbed QE3, which was intended to hold down long-term borrowing costs and to reduce unemployment. Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes last traded 9/32 higher in price at 102-28/32, yielding 1.679 percent, down 3.1 basis points from late on Thursday. The 10-year yield was about 4 basis points above a four-plus month low set on Tuesday. It was on track to fall about 2.5 basis points from a week earlier, according to Reuters data. The 30-year bond traded 20/32 higher at 105 with a yield of 2.874 percent, down 3.0 basis points from Thursday. The 30-year yield was set to dip 1 basis point on the week. Friday's drop in longer-dated yields failed to set fresh multi-month lows, suggesting that some traders had anticipated a disappointing reading on first-quarter U.S. gross domestic product in the wake of the recent spate of weaker-than-expected economic data. "The thoughts about slower growth and disinflation have been mostly priced at these levels," said D.A. Davidson's Cullinane. "If we were to see another month of weak data, we could see yields grind lower." He and many analysts said bond investors are awaiting for signals from Fed policy-makers after they hold their meeting next Wednesday and Thursday. Some reckoned chairman Ben Bernanke and other top Fed officials will shift their focus back to buying more bonds to help an economy that continues to grow below expectations, instead of drawing up a plan to begin reducing stimulus - something that they have discussed at their policy meetings in recent months. Fed officials will likely be troubled by Friday's set of disappointing economic reports, analysts said. The Commerce Department said first-quarter GDP grew at an annualized 2.5 percent, slower than the 3.0 percent rate forecast by analysts but stronger than the 0.4 percent pace set in the fourth quarter. Much of the first-quarter GDP gain was a result of a solid 3.2 percent rise in consumer spending, but the outlook on the consumer has been clouded by worries about drag from the expiration of the payroll tax holiday early this year and a sluggish jobs market. Readings on consumer confidence, which are seen as proxies on future spending, have deteriorated since the second quarter began. Thomson Reuters and University of Michigan said its index on consumer sentiment ended April at 76.4, higher than the preliminary reading of 72.3 but below the 78.6 in March.