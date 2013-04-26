* U.S. GDP growth improves to 2.5 pct in Q1 but less than
expected
* U.S. consumer sentiment weakens less than forecast in
April
* Benchmark yields fall but hold above four-plus-month lows
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, April 26 U.S. Treasuries prices rose
on Friday, as data showed the U.S. economy grew at a
slower-than-expected pace in the first quarter, stoking more
bets the Federal Reserve might consider more stimulus at its
policy meeting next week.
Also fueling the rise in bond prices were worries about the
debt crisis in Europe. Spain, the euro zone's fourth-biggest
economy, said earlier its domestic growth will contract more
than previously forecast at a rate of 1.3 percent this year
while unemployment will hold at record high.
"You have concerns about Europe, and the softer GDP number
got the back end up a bit," Mike Cullinane, head of Treasuries
trading at D.A. Davidson in St. Petersburg, Florida, said of the
rise in longer-dated Treasuries prices.
Another factor that propelled bond prices higher was the
return of the Fed buying Treasuries on the open market after it
skipped buying bond s on Thursday.
The U.S. central bank will purchase at 11 a.m. (1500 GMT)
$2.75 billion to $3.50 billion in government securities that
will mature in May 2020 to Feb. 2023.
The scheduled purchase was the latest for the Fed's bond
program, dubbed QE3, which was intended to hold down long-term
borrowing costs and to reduce unemployment.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes last traded
9/32 higher in price at 102-28/32, yielding 1.679 percent, down
3.1 basis points from late on Thursday.
The 10-year yield was about 4 basis points above a four-plus
month low set on Tuesday. It was on track to fall about 2.5
basis points from a week earlier, according to Reuters data.
The 30-year bond traded 20/32 higher at 105 with
a yield of 2.874 percent, down 3.0 basis points from Thursday.
The 30-year yield was set to dip 1 basis point on the week.
Friday's drop in longer-dated yields failed to set fresh
multi-month lows, suggesting that some traders had anticipated a
disappointing reading on first-quarter U.S. gross domestic
product in the wake of the recent spate of weaker-than-expected
economic data.
"The thoughts about slower growth and disinflation have been
mostly priced at these levels," said D.A. Davidson's Cullinane.
"If we were to see another month of weak data, we could see
yields grind lower."
He and many analysts said bond investors are awaiting for
signals from Fed policy-makers after they hold their meeting
next Wednesday and Thursday. Some reckoned chairman Ben Bernanke
and other top Fed officials will shift their focus back to
buying more bonds to help an economy that continues to grow
below expectations, instead of drawing up a plan to begin
reducing stimulus - something that they have discussed at their
policy meetings in recent months.
Fed officials will likely be troubled by Friday's set of
disappointing economic reports, analysts said.
The Commerce Department said first-quarter GDP grew at an
annualized 2.5 percent, slower than the 3.0 percent rate
forecast by analysts but stronger than the 0.4 percent pace set
in the fourth quarter.
Much of the first-quarter GDP gain was a result of a solid
3.2 percent rise in consumer spending, but the outlook on the
consumer has been clouded by worries about drag from the
expiration of the payroll tax holiday early this year and a
sluggish jobs market.
Readings on consumer confidence, which are seen as proxies
on future spending, have deteriorated since the second quarter
began. Thomson Reuters and University of Michigan said its index
on consumer sentiment ended April at 76.4, higher than the
preliminary reading of 72.3 but below the 78.6 in March.