* Treasury refunding watched for cuts, floating-rate note
plan
* Record breaking Apple bond sale brings yields off 4-month
lows
* Fed announcement to be watched for more dovish tone
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, April 30 The U.S. Treasury's quarterly
refunding statement on Wednesday will be the first in a cluster
of highly anticipated releases this week, as investors question
where further cuts in Treasuries issuance will come as the
government heads into another round of negotiations over the
debt ceiling.
The Treasury has been slashing issuance of Treasury bills as
it accumulates more cash from higher tax receipts, and some
analysts are questioning if the cuts will extend to Wednesday's
announcement of planned sales of coupon-bearing debt.
The government needs to reduce its cash balance by around
$100 billion by May 18, when the suspension over the debt
ceiling will expire. This is because the suspension agreement
forbids the Treasury from building up a cash buffer that could
be used to delay a debt limit increase after that date,
according to a report by Bank of America.
The government may also use its refunding announcement to
announce its plans to issue its first floating-rate notes, with
a first sale of two-year floaters seen as likely to make an
introduction later this year.
"We expect the Treasury to announce the initiation of a
floating rate note program," said Ira Jersey, interest rate
strategist at Credit Suisse in New York.
The Treasury has been preparing to introduce floating-rate
debt in a bid to entice investors to keep buying its debt even
as rates go up.
Jersey sees it as unlikely that the Treasury will cut
issuance of coupon debt, though it is possible it may make small
cuts to two- and three-year supply in order to make room for new
floating-rate supply. A jump in debt maturing over the coming
years, however, may lead the Treasury to keep issuance sizes
steady, Jersey said.
Further cuts in bill sales may add a bid to shorter-dated
notes including two- and three-year debt and send some bill
yields negative over the coming weeks. The volume of outstanding
bills has declined $105 billion since April 12.
"As they cut supply it's very likely that bills could be
trading at negative rates in the next few weeks," said Jersey.
The Treasury said on Monday that the government will pay
down debt in the second quarter for the first time since before
the economic crisis.
The reduced supply, more data that pointed to a weakening
economy and month-end buying helped send benchmark 10-year
Treasuries yields to fresh four-month lows of 1.638 percent
earlier on Tuesday.
Business activity in the Midwest unexpectedly contracted in
April to its lowest level since September 2009, as a gauge of
employment pulled back, a report showed on Tuesday.
"The most concerning aspect was the drop in the employment
component," said Wilmer Stith, co-portfolio manager of the
Wilmington Broad Market Bond Fund in Baltimore, Maryland. "That
certainly was not an encouraging sign for this Friday's payrolls
report."
On Friday the U.S. government announces non-farm payrolls
data for April, which is likely to show employers added 145,000
jobs, according to the median estimate of economists polled by
Reuters. The data will be scoured for any signs of weakness
after March's number came in well below expectations, at 88,000.
Ten-year note yields came back to trade little
changed on the day at 1.675 percent on Tuesday as investors
prepared for Apple's record-breaking $17 billion debt sale, the
largest non-bank bond deal in history.
Central banks are also going to take focus over the coming
days as the U.S. Federal Reserve will give a statement from its
two-day meeting on Wednesday that some expect may adopt a more
dovish tone in response to recent data that shows slowing
growth.
A slowing economy may make the central bank less likely to
end bond purchases at the end of this year, as many economists
currently expect.
The Fed bought $5.13 billion in notes due 2017 on Tuesday as
part of this program.
The European Central Bank is also expected to cut the main
euro zone interest rate at its monthly meeting by 25 basis
points on Thursday to 0.50 percent as the bloc's economy weakens
further.