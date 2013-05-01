* Yields rise from four-month lows after Fed statement * Fed reiterates bond purchases at $85 bln per month * Friday's payroll number next market focus By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, May 1 U.S. Treasuries yields edged up from four-month lows on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said it would stick to its plan to buy $85 billion in bonds each month, giving few new indications of the response to worsening economic data. The U.S. central bank cited risks to growth from recent budget tightening in Washington and reiterated that unemployment is still too high for policymakers'comfort. Treasuries yields had rallied heading into the meeting as some speculated that the Fed might adopt a markedly more dovish tone or indicate that it might increase its bond purchases as consumer inflation holds below the Fed's target of 2 percent. "I don't think we've gotten anything terribly new," said Greg Faranello, a Treasuries trader at Societe Generale in New York. "Their statement that they are prepared to reduce or increase purchases basically tells you that they are somewhat economic sensitive at this point." Benchmark 10-year Treasuries were last up 11/32 in price to yield 1.637 percent, after falling as low as 1.614 percent before the Fed statement, the lowest since December. The yields have dropped from around 1.67 percent earlier on Wednesday. The next focal point for the market will be Friday's non-farm payrolls data for April, which is likely to show employers added 145,000 jobs, according to the median estimate of economists polled by Reuters. The data will be scoured for any signs of weakness after March's number came in well below expectations, at 88,000. The ADP National Employment Report earlier on Wednesday said the U.S. private sector added 119,000 jobs in April, well below economists' expectations in a Reuters poll for 150,000, . An industry report said the pace of U.S. manufacturing growth also slowed in April.