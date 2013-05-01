* Yields rise from four-month lows after Fed statement
* Friday's payroll number next market focus
* Treasury may reduce note, bond issuance on falling deficit
* Treasury will benchmark floating rate-notes against
3-month T-bills
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, May 1 U.S. Treasuries yields edged up
from four-month lows on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said
it would stick to its plan to buy $85 billion in bonds each
month, giving few indications of any new response to worsening
economic data.
The U.S. central bank cited risks to growth from recent
budget tightening in Washington and reiterated that unemployment
is still too high for policymakers' comfort.
Yields had rallied heading into the meeting as some
speculated that the Fed might adopt a markedly more dovish tone
or indicate that it might increase its bond purchases as
consumer inflation holds below the Fed's target of 2 percent.
"I don't think we've gotten anything terribly new," said
Greg Faranello, a Treasuries trader at Societe Generale in New
York. "Their statement that they are prepared to reduce or
increase purchases basically tells you that they are somewhat
economic sensitive at this point."
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries were last up 11/32
in price to yield 1.637 percent, after falling as low as 1.614
percent before the Fed statement, the lowest since December.
Yields have dropped from around 1.67 percent earlier on
Wednesday.
Thirty-year bonds were last up 26/32 in price to
yield 2.839 percent, after dropping as low as 2.81 percent
before the statement, also the lowest since December.
"If the growth stays where it is but the PCE (Personal
Consumption Expenditures index) starts to dip further, you could
get even more QE. So far we're seeing the bond market come under
a little pressure, but it's still up substantially on the day,"
said Chris McReynolds, head of U.S. Treasury trading at Barclays
in New York.
The next focal point for the market will be Friday's
non-farm payrolls data for April, which is likely to show
employers added 145,000 jobs, according to the median estimate
of economists polled by Reuters. The data will be scoured for
any signs of weakness after March's number came in well below
expectations, at 88,000.
The ADP National Employment Report earlier on Wednesday said
the U.S. private sector added 119,000 jobs in April, well below
economists' expectations in a Reuters poll for 150,000,
.
An industry report said the pace of U.S. manufacturing
growth also slowed in April.
The Institute for Supply Management said its index of
national factory activity fell to 50.7 from 51.3 in March and
its employment index fell to 50.2 from 54.2, boding poorly for
the Labor Department's national employment report due on Friday.
The U.S. Treasury Department also said on Wednesday that it
will consider cutting the size of its note and bond auctions if
the U.S. budget deficit continues to come down, though it will
hold the size of the auctions steady this quarter.
The Treasury has been slashing issuance of Treasury bills as
it accumulates more cash from higher tax receipts and prepares
for a new battle over the debt ceiling. That has lead some to
speculate it would also reduce the issuance of coupon-bearing
debt.
It said on Monday that the government will pay down debt in
the second quarter for the first time since before the economic
crisis.
The government needs to reduce its cash balance by May 18,
when the suspension over the debt ceiling will expire. This is
because the suspension agreement forbids the Treasury from
building up a cash buffer that could be used to delay a debt
limit increase after that date.
The Treasury also agreed on Wednesday to set the interest
rate for its planned floating-rate notes against the rate
cleared at the weekly three-month bill auction.
The final rule on the notes should be issued in the coming
months, and the first auction should happen either in the last
quarter of this year or the first quarter of 2014.