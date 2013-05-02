By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK May 2 U.S. Treasuries prices slipped
on Thursday after the European Central Bank cut its main
interest rate.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note slipped 3/32, allowing
its yield to edge up to 1.646 percent from 1.633
percent late on Wednesday.
The European Central Bank cut its main interest rate by 25
basis points to a record low of 0.50 percent on Thursday, after
inflation fell well below the ECB's target and increasingly weak
economic surveys increased doubts about a recovery.
"The ECB basically did what was expected, but nothing more,"
said John Canavan, fixed income analyst at Stone & McCarthy
Research Associates. "As a result, Treasuries have run into a
little 'buy the rumor, sell the fact' profit-taking as players
wait for the follow-up press conference."
ECB President Mario Draghi is set to explain the ECB
decision at a news conference due to begin at 8:30 EDT (1230
GMT).
The ECB rate cut came as euro zone inflation fell to 1.2
percent in April, clearly undershooting the ECB's target of
below but close to 2 percent.
The Treasuries market is also waiting for the U.S. Labor
Department's weekly report on new jobless claims, due at 8:30
a.m. EDT (1230 GMT). New claims are estimated to have totaled
345,000 in the week ended Saturday, according to economists
polled by Reuters.