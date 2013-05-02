* New jobless claims fall to lowest level in more than five
years
* ECB cuts main interest rate by 25 basis points
* Tight trading ranges before U.S. employment report Friday
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, May 2 U.S. Treasuries prices were
little changed on Thursday, as investors focused on the upcoming
U.S. employment report and accommodative central bank monetary
policy.
Treasuries briefly slipped early in the session after a euro
zone rate cut and news that new U.S. claims for jobless benefits
fell sharply last week to their lowest level in five years.
But most of those losses were erased by midday.
Ten-year Treasury notes hit a session low after
news of the jobless claims drop. In early afternoon, they were
down just 1/32, yielding 1.64 percent, near 4-1/2-month lows.
"Treasuries modestly weakened, consistent with the slightly
better tone in risk assets after the ECB rate cut," but "more
focus (is being) given to the payrolls report tomorrow," said
Eric Stein, co-director of global income at Eaton Vance
Management in Boston.
ACCOMMODATIVE MONETARY POLICIES SUPPORTIVE
High unemployment and waning inflation are keeping central
bank policymakers leaning toward monetary accommodation, a
supportive backdrop for assets, including government securities.
The Federal Reserve is trying to bring down unemployment and
has tied its unconventional monetary easing measures, known as
quantitative easing or QE3, to that goal. The effort commits the
U.S. central bank to large-scale purchases of bonds, now at a
pace of $85 billion per month, in an effort to keep interest
rates low to facilitate lending and economic activity.
In a statement on Wednesday, the Fed said it would continue
buying $85 billion in bonds each month to keep interest rates
low and spur growth, and added it would step up purchases if
needed to protect the economy. The policymakers reiterated that
unemployment is still too high and said fiscal policy was
restraining economic growth.
The Federal Reserve purchased $1.534 billion in securities
on Thursday with maturities ranging from February 15, 2036 to
August 15, 2042.
With unemployment high and inflation low, an expansion of QE
bond purchases now looks somewhat more likely than a curtailment
of those purchases, said Tom Graff, fixed-income portfolio
manager at Brown Advisory in Baltimore, Maryland.
"All that talk of the Fed tapering purchases in the third or
fourth quarter, the chances of that look very low," he said.
"Meanwhile, the chances of them increasing QE bond purchases are
probably around 50-50 now."
In the euro zone, central bank officials also sounded more
accommodative, strategists said.
"Even though they dismiss deflation risks, they say they are
ready to act based on the economic data and are technically able
to cut the deposit rate to a negative rate," said RBS head
Treasury strategist William O'Donnell in Stamford, Connecticut.
ECB President Mario Draghi said the ECB was "technically
ready" to cut its deposit rate from the current zero percent
into negative territory, meaning it could start charging banks
for holding their money overnight.
"New ECB support for lower rates in Europe, along with the
Fed mentioning yesterday that they may raise the pace of QE if
conditions warrant, has fired up the safe-haven markets," said
William O'Donnell, head Treasury strategist in Stamford,
Connecticut. "There are not enough AAA assets to go around with
all the world's major central banks in motion."
The ECB cut interest rates for the first time in 10 months
on Thursday and held out the possibility of further policy
action to support the recession-hit euro zone economy.
In a press conference following the rate cut announcement,
Draghi promised to provide as much liquidity as euro zone banks
need well into next year and indicated that some policymakers
had pushed for a bigger rate cut.
Separately, the U.S. Labor Department said new U.S. jobless
claims fell to 324,000 in the week ended April 27 - the lowest
since January 2008 - from a revised 342,000 new claims the week
before.
The data has no direct bearing on the Labor Department's
monthly employment report for April due on Friday, which is
expected to show, according to economists polled by Reuters,
that 145,000 jobs were added to U.S. non-farm payrolls in April.