NEW YORK May 3 U.S. Treasuries briefly trimmed losses on Friday after the Institute for Supply Management's non-manufacturing index for April came in slightly weaker than forecast, but showed the sector still expanded.

The U.S. 30-year Treasury bond trimmed a steep loss by 4/32 and the 10-year Treasury note briefly trimmed its loss by 2/32.

Prices fell in early trading after the government reported stronger-than-forecast job growth in April and upward revisions to job growth figures previously reported for February and March.

After the brief uptick, selling resumed in the Treasury market, allowing yields, which move opposite to prices, to score their biggest one-day rise since January.