* Yields at three-week highs before supply * Treasury to sell $32 bln in three-year notes * Treasury sells $20 bln in 4-week bills at zero yields * Fed buys $1.46 bln in bonds due 2036-2043 By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, May 7 U.S. Treasuries yields rose to three-week highs on Tuesday as traders prepared for the sale of $32 billion in new three-year notes, the first of $72 billion in new coupon-bearing bond sales this week. U.S. government bond yields have surged after Friday's jobs report for April showed more robust growth in the labor market than the rather gloomy gains traders had positioned for. Even so, many investors believe yields are unlikely to march significantly higher, barring new signs that the economic recovery shows greater resilience than expected. "One decent number is not strong enough to completely change the mood of market players," said Jason Rogan, managing director of Treasuries trading at Guggenheim Partners in New York. "We're getting close to a point where you might start to see some buying." Benchmark 10-year note yields rose to 1.79 percent on Tuesday, up from 1.76 percent on Monday and the highest since April 12. Rogan sees levels of 1.80 percent to 1.82 percent as likely to attract new buying from fund managers or central banks. Thirty-year bond yields inched up to touch the key 3 percent level, up from 2.98 percent on Monday and also the highest since April 12. The higher yields may help demand for this week's new supply, with the Treasury also due to sell $24 billion in 10-year notes on Wednesday and $16 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday. "The market has backed up nicely, and I believe that you're going to see pretty good sponsorship for some of this long-end paper," said Sean Murphy, a Treasuries trader at Societe Generale in New York. The Treasury also sold $20 billion in four-week Treasury bills to strong demand on Tuesday; it was the lowest amount for that auction since one held in 2001. The bills sold at zero yields, the first time they have offered no return since January 2012. Returns on the bills have plunged as the Treasury slashes its supply of short-term debt as it accumulates more cash from tax receipts, and as the government prepares for a new round of wrangling over the U.S. debt ceiling later this month. Returns on one-month bills dropped to only half a basis point in secondary trading on Tuesday, down from 3 basis points last week and from over 10 basis points in late February. The Federal Reserve bought $1.46 billion in bonds due from 2036 to 2043 on Tuesday as part of its ongoing bond purchase program. It will purchase between $3.00 billion and $3.75 billion in notes due 2019 and 2020 on Wednesday.