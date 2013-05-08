NEW YORK May 8 U.S. Treasuries prices turned
higher early Wednesday, erasing earlier losses, as they moved
with a rebound in German Bunds after comments from a top
European Central Bank official suggesting possible further
monetary stimulus.
Yves Mersch, a member of the ECB's executive board, said "We
still have tools in our toolbox, we are not a toothless tiger."
Last Thursday, the ECB cut policy rates by a quarter
percentage point to a record low 0.50 percent in a bid to help
the region's struggling economy. [ID:nF9N0B7018}
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded up
1/32 in price at 102, yielding 1.774 percent, down 0.6 basis
point from late on Tuesday.
Bund futures were up 30 basis points at 145.73
after touching a session high of 145.76.