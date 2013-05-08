NEW YORK May 8 U.S. Treasuries prices reduced gains on Wednesday after a U.S. government sale of benchmark 10-year Treasury notes got a soft reception.

The 10-year notes, which were up 8/32 before the 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT) auction deadline, traded up just 4/32 afterward, yielding 1.77 percent.

"The auction was soft with a 1.2 basis point tail and non-dealer bidding at 50.8 percent versus the 51.6 percent norm," said CRT Capital senior bond strategist Ian Lyngen.