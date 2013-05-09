* Treasury sells $16 bln in 30-years at high yield of 2.980
pct
* Jobless claims drop to lowest level in nearly 5-1/2 years
* Prices likely to stay rangebound as investors eye data
By Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK, May 9 Prices for U.S. Treasuries
traded nearly flat on Thursday as investors balanced
stronger-than-expected jobs data with expectations that riskier
assets such as equities could see a correction soon.
Despite early gains after from overseas investors,
compounded by a well-received auction, Treasuries pared that
advance as investors digested information showing fewer new
claims for unemployment than expected.
Investors are "expecting maybe it's time for equities to
correct," said Dimitri Delis, interest-rate strategist at BMO
Capital Markets in Chicago, citing the expression "sell in May,
go away."
Key U.S. stock indexes have hit a series of record highs
recently, fueling speculation that a correction could be in the
offing. That, in turn, could fuel demand for Treasuries.
"I think people's expectations that might happen may have
pushed them into a flight-to-quality trade," he added.
The U.S. 10-year Treasury note slipped 2/32 to
yield 1.814 percent. The U.S. 30-year bond traded
down 6/32 to yield 2.996 percent from 2.987 percent late on
Wednesday.
The U.S. Treasury sold $16 billion of 30-year bonds at a
high yield of 2.980 percent on Thursday, slightly lower than the
2.988 percent the market had expected.
Prices had advanced before the auction, in contrast to usual
efforts to push for price concessions ahead of debt sales.
"I think a lot of people had been short Treasuries, so this
was a good point to cover into the auction," said Matthew Duch,
portfolio manager at Calvert Investment Management, Inc. in
Bethesda, Maryland.
The Nomura U.S. rates strategy team called the auction
"solid" in a note to clients, highlighting the demand statistics
and the lower-than-expected yield.
Treasuries have been rangebound recently on mixed data and
could stay that way, analysts said. Even as recent jobs data
have suggested a gathering recovery, some other disappointing
indicators have tempered hopes for growth this year.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell 4,000
last week to a seasonally adjusted 323,000, the lowest since
January 2008. The third straight weekly decline in claims pushed
them further below the 350,000 mark, which economists normally
associate with a firming labor market.
"The data signals fewer layoffs in April, a quicker pace of
labor market recovery, and a lower national unemployment rate,"
said Stone & McCarthy Research Associates economic analyst Doug
Brain in Princeton, New Jersey.
Still, analysts cautioned that prices remain vulnerable if
more data disappoint.
"If the data next week comes in weak relative to
expectations and the inflation data comes in below consensus, we
could see the long end rally 15 basis points," said Thomas
Simons, a money market economist with Jefferies & Co in New
York.