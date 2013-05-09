* Treasury sells $16 bln in 30-years at high yield of 2.980
pct
* Jobless claims drop to lowest level in nearly 5-1/2 years
* Prices likely to stay rangebound as investors eye data
By Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK, May 9 U.S. Treasury debt prices dipped
slightly on Thursday, easing late after the dollar jumped to a
four-year high against the Japanese yen, breaking through the
key 100-yen mark and spurring selling in longer-dated government
debt.
Despite early gains after buying from overseas investors
compounded by a well-received auction of 30-year bonds,
Treasuries pared that advance as stronger-than-expected U.S.
jobless claims data boosted hopes the economy was gathering
steam.
The figures on jobless claims released early on Thursday
added to last Friday's dip in the unemployment rate, the
combination of which suggested the beleaguered U.S. labor market
could be finding traction.
Still, Treasuries saw choppy trading most of the day, and
analysts say yields could stay rangebound for a while yet,
especially as investors are tempted to pause a rally in riskier
assets.
Investors are "expecting maybe it's time for equities to
correct," said Dimitri Delis, interest-rate strategist at BMO
Capital Markets in Chicago, citing the oft-heard expression
"sell in May, go away."
Wall Street stock indexes have hit a series of record highs
recently, fueling speculation that a correction could be in the
offing. That, in turn, may fuel demand for safe-haven
Treasuries.
In addition, investors are also trying to gauge when the
U.S. Federal Reserve could pare its $85 billion per month in
Treasury and mortgage-backed securities purchases, a bid to
support the economy and boost employment.
Philadelphia Fed President Charles Plosser early on Thursday
repeated his desire to see the Fed slow those purchases and
begin an exit to its massive easing program.
The U.S. 10-year Treasury note slipped 2/32 to
yield 1.814 percent. The U.S. 30-year bond traded
down 6/32 to yield 2.996 percent from 2.987 percent late on
Wednesday.
The U.S. Treasury sold $16 billion of 30-year bonds at a
high yield of 2.980 percent on Thursday, slightly lower than the
2.988 percent the market had expected.
Prices had advanced before the auction, in contrast to usual
efforts to push for price concessions ahead of debt sales.
"I think a lot of people had been short Treasuries, so this
was a good point to cover into the auction," said Matthew Duch,
portfolio manager at Calvert Investment Management, Inc in
Bethesda, Maryland.
Nomura's U.S. rates strategy team called the auction "solid"
in a note to clients, highlighting the demand statistics and the
lower-than-expected yield.
Treasuries have been rangebound recently on mixed data. Even
as recent jobs data have suggested a gathering recovery, some
other disappointing indicators have tempered hopes for growth
this year.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell 4,000
last week to a seasonally adjusted 323,000 - the lowest level
since January 2008. The third straight weekly decline in claims
pushed them further below the 350,000 mark, which economists
normally associate with a firming labor market.
"The data signals fewer layoffs in April, a quicker pace of
labor market recovery, and a lower national unemployment rate,"
said Stone & McCarthy Research Associates economic analyst Doug
Brain in Princeton, New Jersey.
Still, analysts cautioned that prices remain vulnerable if
more data disappoint.
"If the data next week comes in weak relative to
expectations and the inflation data comes in below consensus, we
could see the long-end rally 15 basis points," said Thomas
Simons, a money market economist with Jefferies & Co in New
York.