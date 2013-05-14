* Benchmark yield eases back from more than six-week high
* German investor morale falls short of expectations
* Inflation data expected later in the week
By Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK, May 14 Prices for U.S. Treasuries were
little changed early on Tuesday, edging slightly higher after
nearly a week of falling, as investors paused to reconsider
whether the U.S. Federal Reserve might slow its asset-buying
program in coming months.
Treasuries have sold off in recent sessions as encouraging
jobs data hinted at gathering strength in the labor market,
sparking speculation the Fed could be preparing to taper its $85
billion per month in purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed
securities.
A report over the weekend in the Wall Street Journal further
fueled views that the Fed could be preparing to hit the brakes.
But with inflation still well below the Fed's 2 percent
target and the economy sluggish, analysts said on Tuesday that
monetary policymakers have little incentive to slow down yet.
"We have inflation going to 1 percent by this summer," said
John Briggs, a Treasuries strategist with RBS in Stamford,
Connecticut.
With the Fed thus on track to miss its 2 percent target, as
measured by the PCE price index, by a full
percentage point, "We're supposed to be starting to think of
them slowing the pace of accommodation? It just doesn't make
sense," Briggs said.
Prices for 10-year notes rose 7/32 to yield
1.895 percent, from 1.9086 percent late on Monday.
Prices for 30-year bonds gained 14/32 to yield
3.103 percent, from 3.1183 percent late on Monday.
More inflation figures are slated for later in the week, as
well, and those could also underscore the lack of price
pressures in the economy.
With data showing U.S. import prices fell in April, "we
expect that the decline in oil and gasoline prices will lead to
declines in the headline PPI data tomorrow in the headline CPI
on Thursday," said Thomas Simons, money market economist at
Jefferies & Co in New York.
In addition, investors remain concerned about the pace of
global growth, with the euro zone sovereign debt crisis ongoing.
In the latest evidence of those simmering concerns, investor
confidence in Germany was well short of expectations, despite
rising slightly.
The Mannheim-based ZEW think tank said on Tuesday its
monthly poll of economic sentiment rose to 36.4 points from 36.3
in April. It undershot the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll
of 30 economists for a reading of 38.3.
The dollar also traded flat against the yen on Tuesday,
halting an advance that had seen the U.S. currency break the key
100-per-yen mark last week. That milestone had spurred selling
in longer-dated Treasuries.
A pullback in the dollar against the yen and weakness in
equities could help bonds rally, TD Securities interest rate
strategist Richard Gilhooly wrote in a note to clients.
In contrast, if yields on 30-year bonds break over 3.14
percent, there could be a further push to test 3.25 percent, he
wrote.