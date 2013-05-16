By Luciana Lopez
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 16 U.S. Treasuries prices advanced
on Thursday after economic data raised worries about the jobs
market and underscored the absence of price pressures in the
economy, fueling speculation the Fed might maintain its easing
program for now.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits jumped by
32,000 to a seasonally adjusted 360,000, the Labor Department
said on Thursday. That was the biggest jump since November and
confounded analysts' expectations for a more modest increase.
Other data also pointed to a tepid economy. A sharp drop in
gasoline costs led U.S. consumer prices to tumble in April by
the most in over four years, and ground-breaking for new U.S.
homes plummeted more than expected in April from an almost
five-year high.
"There's plenty of slack in the labor market," said Tanweer
Akram, senior economist with ING U.S. Investment Management in
Atlanta, Georgia.
"Based on the incoming information today, I think the Fed
remains quite accommodative," he added. "Fed officials may have
discussed exit strategies, but that's not an immediate exit
plan."
The benchmark 10-year note gained 9/32 in price
to yield 1.910 percent compared with 1.94 percent late on
Wednesday.
The 30-year bond traded 20/32 higher to yield
3.128 percent compared with 3.1576 percent late on Wednesday.
Investors are now trying to figure out when the U.S. Federal
Reserve could slow or even stop its easing program as the
economy recovers.
The Fed is buying $85 billion per month in Treasuries and
mortgage-backed securities in a bid to prop up the economy and
boost employment.
But recent data have painted a mixed picture, with
encouraging jobs figures interspersed with data showing a
still-struggling manufacturing sector.
Still, with inflation pressures absent, some analysts say
the Fed has little cause to worry that its policies will boost
consumer prices beyond the central bank's target of 2 percent
growth.
"Further falls in U.S. core inflation in the coming months
may make some Fed officials concerned about very low inflation,
or even deflation," said Paul Dales, senior U.S. economist with
Capital Economics in Toronto.
That could give monetary policymakers scope to focus on the
employment side of their dual mandate. With the unemployment
rate still a full percentage point above the 6.5 percent the Fed
wants to see, the labor market could remain a source of concern.