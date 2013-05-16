* Consumer price index slips 0.4 percent, biggest drop since
December 2008
* Core CPI +1.7 pct yr-over-yr in April, vs +2.3 pct year
ago
* New jobless claims jump 32,000 to 360,000 in April
* Philly Fed business activity index drops to minus 5.2 in
May
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, May 16 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on
Thursday after data on housing, jobs, prices and manufacturing
raised questions about the U.S. economy's strength and made it
look more likely that the Federal Reserve would keep monetary
policy accommodative.
The government said the number of Americans filing new
claims for unemployment insurance benefits last week jumped
32,000 to a seasonally adjusted 360,000, the biggest rise since
November.
Meanwhile, factory activity in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region
contracted in May, the Philadelphia Fed said. New orders fell to
the lowest level in almost a year.
Half an hour before Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher said
the Fed could "rightly declare victory on the housing front" and
should aim to eliminate its purchases of Treasuries and
mortgage-backed securities "entirely as the year wears on," the
Commerce Department reported that U.S. housing starts fell 16.5
percent in April.
The Fed is buying $85 billion in Treasuries and
mortgage-backed securities each month in an effort to boost
growth and encourage hiring by keeping long-term borrowing costs
low.
Finally, inflation again fell short of the Fed's 2 percent
target. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) fell 0.4 percent in
April. A subdued reading on the core CPI, the index without its
more volatile food and energy items, left year-over-year core
CPI inflation at 1.7 percent, down from 1.9 percent
year-over-year in March and down from 2.3 percent in April 2012.
"Treasuries have rallied on the surprisingly weaker data,"
said Thomas di Galoma, senior vice president and head of
fixed-income rates sales at ED&F Man Capital Markets in New
York.
Stabilization in the Japanese government bond market partly
due to a better than expected five-year JGB auction was also
supportive for Treasuries, he said.
Di Galoma said the weaker data pointed to slower growth
ahead and that U.S. Treasury yields could move back to the lower
end of their recent range as more data look weak.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note's yield rose about
30 basis points in the first two weeks of May, benefitting from
a batch of better-than-expected labor market data released in
early May.
"I expect 10-year note yields to find their way back towards
the 1.70 percent to 1.60 percent area," Di Galoma said.
The benchmark 10-year note gained 19/32 in price
on Thursday as its yield fell to 1.87 percent from 1.94 percent
late on Wednesday.
The 30-year bond traded 1-8/32 higher. Its yield
slipped to 3.09 percent from 3.16 percent late on Wednesday.
Tanweer Akram, senior economist with ING U.S. Investment
Management in Atlanta, Georgia, said the data released on
Thursday pointed to the Fed remaining "quite accommodative."
With inflation pressures absent, some analysts say the Fed
has little cause to worry that its policies will boost consumer
prices beyond the central bank's target of 2 percent growth.
"We should see more disinflation. We should see lower CPI
readings," said Craig Dismuke, chief economic strategist at
Vining Sparks in Memphis, Tennessee.
"I think the Fed has to pay attention on this. This muddles
the argument on asset purchases," he added.
The containment of price pressures could give monetary
policymakers scope to focus on the employment side of their dual
mandate. With the unemployment rate still a full percentage
point above the 6.5 percent the Fed wants to see, the labor
market could remain a source of concern.
"We don't doubt that conditions will strengthen later in the
year, but if it is a summer swoon, don't look for the Fed to
talk tapering QE any time soon," said Chris Rupkey, chief
financial economist at the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi in New York.