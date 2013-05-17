NEW YORK May 17 Prices for U.S. 30-year Treasuries fell one full point on Friday, the same day data showed consumers more optimistic about the economy than expected.

U.S. consumer sentiment rebounded in early May to the highest level in nearly six years, an encouraging sign after recent data that has suggested economic growth is cooling.

Price for the 30-year bond most recently traded down 32/32 to yield 3.148 percent.