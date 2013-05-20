NEW YORK May 20 Prices on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries notes turned flat on Monday, erasing earlier gains as Wall Street stocks edged into positive territory, recovering from their lower open and reducing safe-haven bids for bonds.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes last traded 1/32 lower in price at 98-4/32 with a yield of 1.958 percent, up 0.4 basis point from late on Friday. The 10-year notes traded as much as 10/32 higher earlier with a 1.919 percent yield.

The three major U.S. equity indexes were modestly higher late morning on Monday with the Standard & Poor's 500 index flirting with record highs.