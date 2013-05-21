UPDATE 2-China March producer inflation cools for first time in 7 months on steel glut fears
* Prices falling on higher supply, worries about demand outlook
NEW YORK May 21 Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields rose to fresh two-month highs close to 2 percent early Tuesday as Wall Street stocks rose, with the Dow Jones industrial average hitting a record intraday high, reducing the appeal of low-yielding government bonds.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded 7/32 lower in price, yielding 1.991 percent, up 2.6 basis points on Monday. The 10-year yield earlier touched 1.998 percent, its highest since March 15.
The Dow led the other major U.S. equity indexes, rising 0.38 percent.
* Prices falling on higher supply, worries about demand outlook
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_04122017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Budget session of Parliament continues in New Delhi. 2:30 pm: ICRA webinar on banking sector outlook in Mumbai. 3:15 pm: NITI Aayog member Ramesh Chand to speak on agricultural mark