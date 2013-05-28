* Prices fall as stocks recover
* 10-year yields break above support, adding to selling
pressure
* Treasury auctions $35 bln two-year notes in tepid sale
* Fed buys $1.45 bln in bonds due 2036-2043
By Karen Brettell and Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK, May 28 U.S. Treasuries yields surged
to their highest levels in over a year on Tuesday as a
lackluster two-year note sale underscored expectations that the
Federal Reserve could soon taper its massive bond buying
program.
The Treasury sold $35 billion of two-year notes at a high
yield of 0.283 percent, a slightly higher yield than the market
had expected.
While sales of two-year debt often don't signal much for
other upcoming auctions, Tuesday's tepid showing could be
different, said Thomas Simons, money market economist at
Jefferies & Co in New York.
"If investors are starting to have an inkling of doubt about
the Fed's commitment to accommodative policy, the auctions are
not going to go well," he said.
Yields have jumped since Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said on
Wednesday that the U.S. central bank may decide to gradually
decrease its bond purchases in the next few policy meetings if
data shows the economy is gaining steam.
"The market is jittery. Any sign of a potential pullback
from the Fed or of stronger data and you are going to see a
sharp move like we did in the past week," said Sean Simko,
portfolio manager at SEI Investments in Oaks, Pennsylvania. "The
path of least resistance is higher yields."
Benchmark 10-year yields broke above technical support at
around 2.07 percent on Tuesday, causing a second wave of selling
that sent yields to their highest levels since April 2012.
The notes were last down 29/32 in price to yield
2.114 percent, up from 2.01 percent on Friday. Yields, which
move inversely to price, have surged from 1.61 percent at the
beginning of May as optimism about the economy has grown.
Thirty-year bonds fell 1-20/32 in price and
yields rose as high as 3.263 percent, the highest level since
March. The yields are up from 3.18 percent on Friday.
Both the 10-year notes and 30-year bonds are on track for
their worst monthly loss since December 2009.
Barclays' iShare ETF on Treasuries dated 20 years and
over was down 1.4 percent, bringing its month-to-date loss to
6.4 percent.
Japanese and U.S. stocks recovered on Tuesday from recent
weakness, reducing the safety bid for U.S. bonds.
"The strength of the stock markets internationally and in
the U.S. is putting Treasuries under pressure," said Lou Brien,
market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago.
Some analysts and investors, however, have said that the
market may be oversold and that the Fed's comments that the
central bank could also increase the size of its purchases have
been overlooked.
Falling inflation measures are also leading some investors
and analysts to speculate that the Fed may increase the scale of
its bond purchases on fears about disinflation or falling prices
rather than reduce them on an improving labor market.
"I think we're closer to a threshold on inflation than we
are to a threshold on the labor market," said Brien.
The release of April's Personal Consumption Expenditures
index on Friday, the Fed's favored inflation gauge, will be
closely watched for a further drop in price inflation.
The index has fallen to a 3 1/2-year low of 1.0 percent.
Treasuries may come under further pressure this week as
banks and investors prepare to absorb $99 billion in new
coupon-bearing supply. Besides Tuesday's $35 billion auction of
two-year notes, there will be sales of $35 billion of five-year
notes on Wednesday and $29 billion of seven-year notes on
Thursday.
The Fed bought $1.45 billion in bonds due from 2036 and 2043
on Tuesday as part of its purchasing program to stimulate the
economy.