Namibia's central bank leaves lending rate unchanged at 7 pct
WINDHOEK, April 12 Namibia's central bank left its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 7 percent on Wednesday, saying the level was appropriate to support economic growth.
NEW YORK May 29 Prices for U.S. Treasuries added to gains on Wednesday after a sale of five-year notes.
The Treasury sold $35 billion of five-year notes at a high yield of 1.045 percent, near where the market had expected.
After the sale, prices for 30-year bonds rose 1-01/32 in price to yield 3.270 percent. Benchmark 10-year notes traded 10/32 higher to yield 2.133 percent.
GENEVA, April 12 World trade is on track to expand by 2.4 percent this year, though there is "deep uncertainty" about economic and policy developments, particularly in the United States, the World Trade Organization (WTO) said on Wednesday.