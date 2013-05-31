BRIEF-Domino's Pizza says certain of its subsidiaries intend to complete recapitalization transaction
NEW YORK May 31 U.S. Treasuries prices extended gains slightly on Friday after data showed U.S. consumer spending fell in April for the first time in almost a year and inflation pressures were subdued.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 7/32 in price to yield 2.09 percent, down around half a basis point from before the data was released.
WARSAW/FRANKFURT May 31 Deutsche Bank AG has begun the sale of parts of its Polish banking operations as the German lender offloads non-core assets and frees up capital, market sources told Reuters.