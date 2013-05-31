* Prices rise on month-end buying after dramatic selloff * Bonds briefly extend prices gains on lower consumer spending * Fed to buy $4.25 bln to $5.25 bln in notes due 2017, 2018 By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, May 31 U.S. Treasuries prices gained on Friday as month-end buying helped stabilize bonds after a dramatic yield spike this month, as investors evaluate the possibility of a more hawkish turn by the Federal Reserve that may lead it to end bond purchases sooner than many had expected. Yields have surged since the beginning of the month and have taken another leg higher in huge trading volumes since Wednesday of last week, after Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said the Fed may decide to taper its purchase program within its next few policy meetings if data shows the economy is gaining steam. Traders are now grappling with whether the Fed may end bond purchases on a stronger economy, or if it might choose to end buybacks as asset prices surge even if the central bank fails to achieve its objective in lowering the unemployment rate to 6.5 percent. "If you get the hint or the idea that they're going to start to trim purchases then this is the volatility that's going to be created around it," said Sean Murphy, a Treasuries trader at Societe Generale in New York. "I think we saw the onset of that, it seems like the market is trying to base a little bit here and we will get more data-dependent at this point to determine whether or not they are going to reduce quicker," he said. The next catalyst for investors will be next Friday's payrolls employment report for May, which traders expect will determine whether rates have more room to move higher, or if the recent selloff is overdone. Treasuries briefly extended price gains after data showed U.S. consumer spending fell in April for the first time in almost a year and inflation pressures were subdued, pointing to a slowdown in economic activity that should see the Federal Reserve maintaining its monetary stimulus for a while. Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 7/32 in price to yield 2.09 percent, after earlier trading as low as 2.07 percent. The notes reached a high of 2.24 percent on Wednesday, and have surged from around 1.61 percent at the beginning of May. Weaker stocks also helped demand for safe-haven bonds on Friday. The Fed will buy between $4.25 billion and $5.25 billion in notes due in 2017 and 2018 as part of its ongoing purchase program.