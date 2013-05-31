NEW YORK May 31 Prices on U.S. 30-year Treasury
bonds briefly lost a point on Friday as traders cut their bond
holdings due to stronger-than-expected business activity data
that fed the view the Federal Reserve might slow its bond
purchases later this year.
The U.S. "long" bond last traded 28/32 lower in
price at 91-13/32 with a yield of 3.3297 percent, up 4.6 basis
points from late on Thursday.
On Wednesday, the 30-year yield touched 3.37 percent, its
highest level in more 13 months, according to Reuters data.