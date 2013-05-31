* Treasuries fall as Chicago PMI beats expectations
* Bond market stages late rebound, 30-year prices end flat
* Bonds briefly extend price gains on lower consumer
spending
* May U.S. payrolls data seen key for next market move
By Karen Brettell and Richard Leong
NEW YORK, May 31 U.S. Treasury debt prices
slipped on Friday, capping the worst month for the market in
nearly 2-1/2 years, as stronger-than-expected business activity
data fanned worries the Federal Reserve might slow its bond
purchases later this year.
As prices slid, Treasury yields retested their highest
levels in more than 13 months, set two days earlier, even though
data signaled inflation remained low due to sluggish growth.
The market recovered in a late surge of buying, pushing the
prices on the 30-year bond slightly higher on the day.
It was unclear whether Treasuries prices have bottomed as
investors sharply scaled back their bond holdings on worries
reduced Fed stimulus will cause long-term borrowing costs to
rise. Such a reduction would mark the beginning of the end of
quantitative easing (QE) the Fed adopted in late 2008.
"It's all about the Fed, and how do we get back to fair
value after QE," said Gemma Wright-Casparius, portfolio manager
at Vanguard in Malvern, Pennsylvania.
Traders are now grappling with whether the Fed may end bond
purchases on a stronger economy, or if it might also choose to
end buybacks as stocks and housing prices surge even if the
central bank fails to achieve its objective of lowering the
unemployment rate to 6.5 percent.
At his congressional testimony last week, Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke said a decision to pare the Fed's current pace of bond
purchases may happen at one of Fed's "next few meetings" if the
economy looked set to maintain momentum.
However, U.S. inflation, which is running well under the
Fed's target of 2 percent, may complicate the Fed's ability to
taper its current $85 billion monthly purchases in Treasuries
and mortgage-backed securities, commonly called QE3.
"The thing Bernanke cares about preventing the most is
deflation first and severe disinflation second, so I suspect
that if inflation readings remain very low it's going to make
him want to keep on purchasing at the current pace of $85
billion and not even think about tapering," said Michael
Schumacher, head of global rates strategy at UBS in Stamford,
Connecticut.
Still, most investors and traders were clearly unnerved by
the possibility of the Fed tapering earlier than they had
expected, which was at least into the end of this year.
The Treasuries market as a whole has fallen 1.58 percent
through Thursday, putting it on track to record its biggest
monthly loss since December 2010, according to an index compiled
by Barclays.
On the open market on heavy volume, benchmark 10-year notes
were 4/32 lower in price to yield 2.134 percent on
Friday, after earlier trading as low as 2.066 percent. The
10-year yield reached a 13-month high of 2.235 percent on
Wednesday, and has surged from around 1.61 percent at the
beginning of May.
The 30-year bond finished up 4/32 at 92-13/32 in
late trading. The 30-year yield earlier rose to 3.356 percent,
about 1.5 basis points below its 13-month-plus high set two days
earlier.
VOLUME, VOLATILITY JUMP
While Bernanke's remarks sparked the latest leg of the
market sell-off, it began earlier this month after a
stronger-than-expected April payrolls report.
The market decline was driven by heavy volume in the cash
and futures markets in a holiday shortened week.
As of 4 p.m. (2000 GMT), $640.2 billion in Treasuries had
changed hands, 66 percent above its 20-day moving average,
according to ICAP, the world's biggest inter-dealer broker for
U.S. government bonds. This was the second day this week that
more than $600 billion in Treasuries traded, according to ICAP.
The spike in bond yields this week sent implied volatility
measures in the options market to the highest level since July,
analysts said.
The next catalyst for investors will be next Friday's
payrolls employment report for May, which traders expect will
determine whether rates have more room to move higher, or if the
recent selloff is overdone.
"If you get the hint or the idea that they're going to start
to trim purchases then this is the volatility that's going to be
created around it," said Sean Murphy, a Treasuries trader at
Societe Generale in New York.
Friday's action showed the wild swings that have become a
common feature in the current market sell-off.
Bond prices gained early as more investors bet the recent
selloff may be done, covering short positions and as month-end
buying also boosted bonds.
They reversed course, however, after the Institute for
Supply Management-Chicago business barometer rose to 58.7 from
49 in April, handily beating economists' expectations for 50.