* Lack of new BoJ action ignites further selling in bonds
* New 3-year notes set to sell at highest yield since 2011
* Fed to buy $1.25 bln to $1.75 bln in long-dated debt
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, June 11 U.S. government debt prices
fell on Tuesday in heavy volume, with yields rising to fresh
14-month highs in advance of a $32 billion auction of three-year
notes, part of this week's $66 billion in longer-dated supply.
Treasuries prices declined as a part of a global bond
sell-off after the Bank of Japan disappointed traders when it
refrained from measures to reduce recent market volatility.
"They (BOJ) seem to be telling the market they are taking
the foot off the pedal. People had wanted a lot more," said
Jason Rogan, managing director of Treasuries at Guggenheim
Partners in New York.
Traders, who had pinned hopes on the BOJ, have been
grappling with the possibility the U.S. Federal Reserve might
lessen its stimulus efforts by reducing $85 billion of monthly
purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities later
this year. Tentative signs of an improving economy and steady
job growth could cause the Fed to begin to change policies.
The BOJ's decision not to stem the recent jump in global
bond yields spurred further selling in Treasuries with the
30-year bond falling as much as 1 point in price, traders and
analysts said.
The market pared its earlier losses on buying from
bargain-minded investors and traders who wanted to close out
their short positions, analysts said.
The latest spike in Treasury yields will likely result in
the U.S. Treasury Department selling three-year notes at the
highest yield since July 2011.
Because of the higher yields, most analysts anticipate solid
demand for the latest three-year note supply.
In the when-issued market, traders expected the three-year
supply due in June 2016 to fetch a yield at 0.5850 percent
, higher than 0.354 percent at the three-year
auction conducted in May.
"If the three-year auction goes badly, it will not be
confined to the three-years. People who own 10-years will likely
overreact," said Mary Beth Fisher, head of U.S. interest rates
strategy at SG Corporate & Investment Banking in New York.
The Treasury will announce the results of the three-year
auction at about 1 p.m. (1700 GMT). It will sell $21 billion in
10-year notes on Wednesday and $13 billion in
30-year bonds on Thursday.
On the open market, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
last traded 9/32 lower in price, yielding 2.248
percent, up 3.5 basis points from late on Monday.
The 30-year bond was 4/32 lower in price with a
yield of 3.379 percent, up nearly 1 basis point on the day. It
fell as much as 1 point earlier with its yield rising to 3.433
percent, which was its highest level since early April 2012.
Meanwhile, at 11 a.m. (1500 GMT) the Fed will buy $1.25
billion to $1.75 billion in long-dated Treasuries that mature in
Feb. 2036 to May 2043, as a part of its quantitative easing 3,
or QE3.
Trading volume was unusually heavy. Nearly $107 billion of
Treasuries changed hands as of 8 a.m. (1200 GMT), almost double
its 20-day average at this time, according to ICAP, the world's
biggest broker-dealer for U.S. government debt.