NEW YORK, June 11 U.S. 10-year government debt prices turned slightly higher on Tuesday, erasing earlier losses, as investors shifted some money back into bonds whose yields rose to 14-month highs earlier.

A drop in Wall Street stock prices also rekindled safehaven bids for Treasuries. Traders sold equities and other risky investments after the Bank of Japan decided not to embark on more stimulus.

Traders had hoped the BoJ would introduce fresh measures that would stabilize financial markets that have been roiled by worries the Federal Reserve might scale back its bond purchases later this year.

The 10-year Treasury note last traded up 1/32 in price with a yield of 2.208 percent. The 10-year yield rose earlier to a session high of 2.293 percent, which was highest level since April 4, 2012, according to Reuters data.