* Lack of new BoJ action ignites further selling in bonds * Thirty-year bond prices turn higher on Wall Street losses * New three-year notes set to sell at highest yield since 2011 * Fed buys $1.46 billion in long-dated Treasuries By Richard Leong NEW YORK, June 11 Most U.S. government debt prices were little changed ahead of a $32 billion auction of three-year notes on Tuesday after recovering from falls which had sent yields to 14-month highs. The initial decline in Treasuries prices on heavy volume was part of a global bond sell-off after the Bank of Japan disappointed traders when it refrained from embarking on measures traders had hoped would reduce recent market volatility. "They (BOJ) seem to be telling the market they are taking the foot off the pedal. People had wanted a lot more," said Jason Rogan, managing director of Treasuries at Guggenheim Partners in New York. Traders have been grappling with the possibility the U.S. Federal Reserve might lessen its stimulus efforts by reducing $85 billion of monthly purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities later this year. Tentative signs of an improving economy and steady job growth could cause the Fed to begin to change its policies. The BOJ's decision not to stem the recent jump in global bond yields spurred early selling in Treasuries, with the 30-year bond initially falling as much as 1 point in price, traders and analysts said. But the market pared its early losses on buying from bargain-minded investors and traders who wanted to close out their short positions, analysts said. Moreover, losses in Wall Street stocks due to disappointment with the BoJ revived bids for 30-year bonds and pushed their prices into positive territory. "It's been really choppy. It doesn't feel like we have found our equilibrium point yet," said Larry Milstein, head of government and agency debt trading at R.W. Pressprich & Co. in New York. Still, the latest spike in Treasury yields will likely result in the U.S. Treasury selling three-year notes at the highest yield since July 2011. Because of the higher yields, most analysts anticipate solid demand for the latest three-year note supply, part of this week's $66 billion in longer-dated supply. In the when-issued market, traders expected the three-year supply due in June 2016 to fetch a yield of 0.5740 percent , higher than 0.354 percent at the three-year auction conducted in May. The Treasury will announce the results of the three-year auction at about 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT). It will sell $21 billion in 10-year notes on Wednesday and $13 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday. Even if the Treasuries auctions fare well this week, traders will likely remain anxious whether the Fed is leaning toward reducing stimulus later this year. If the Fed were to signal at their policy meeting next week they will reduce its quantitative easing 3 or QE3 program, traders said the 10-year yield could rise to 2.40 percent. On the open market, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded 1/32 higher in price, yielding 2.210 percent, about 8 basis points below the 14-month high reached earlier. The 30-year bond was 15/32 higher with a yield of 3.347 percent, down 2.4 basis points on the day. Its price fell as much as 1 point earlier and its yield rose to 3.433 percent, its highest level since early April 2012. The 30-year yield retreated from its highs due to the weakness in U.S. stocks and purchases of long-dated bonds from the Fed. U.S. stocks pared earlier losses in midday trading with the Standard & Poor's 500 index off 0.4 percent on the day. The Fed bought $1.464 billion to $1.75 billion in long-dated Treasuries that mature in February 2036 to February 2043, as its latest QE3 purchase. Trading volume was heavy. Nearly $352.8 billion of Treasuries changed hands as of noon (1600 GMT), 24 percent above the 20-day average at this time, according to ICAP, the world's biggest broker-dealer for U.S. government debt.