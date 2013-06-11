* Lack of new BoJ action ignites further selling in bonds
* Thirty-year bond prices turn higher on Wall Street losses
* New three-year notes set to sell at highest yield since
2011
* Fed buys $1.46 billion in long-dated Treasuries
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, June 11 Most U.S. government debt
prices were little changed ahead of a $32 billion auction of
three-year notes on Tuesday after recovering from falls which
had sent yields to 14-month highs.
The initial decline in Treasuries prices on heavy volume was
part of a global bond sell-off after the Bank of Japan
disappointed traders when it refrained from embarking on
measures traders had hoped would reduce recent market
volatility.
"They (BOJ) seem to be telling the market they are taking
the foot off the pedal. People had wanted a lot more," said
Jason Rogan, managing director of Treasuries at Guggenheim
Partners in New York.
Traders have been grappling with the possibility the U.S.
Federal Reserve might lessen its stimulus efforts by reducing
$85 billion of monthly purchases of Treasuries and
mortgage-backed securities later this year. Tentative signs of
an improving economy and steady job growth could cause the Fed
to begin to change its policies.
The BOJ's decision not to stem the recent jump in global
bond yields spurred early selling in Treasuries, with the
30-year bond initially falling as much as 1 point in price,
traders and analysts said.
But the market pared its early losses on buying from
bargain-minded investors and traders who wanted to close out
their short positions, analysts said.
Moreover, losses in Wall Street stocks due to
disappointment with the BoJ revived bids for 30-year bonds and
pushed their prices into positive territory.
"It's been really choppy. It doesn't feel like we have found
our equilibrium point yet," said Larry Milstein, head of
government and agency debt trading at R.W. Pressprich & Co. in
New York.
Still, the latest spike in Treasury yields will likely
result in the U.S. Treasury selling three-year notes at the
highest yield since July 2011.
Because of the higher yields, most analysts anticipate solid
demand for the latest three-year note supply, part of this
week's $66 billion in longer-dated supply.
In the when-issued market, traders expected the three-year
supply due in June 2016 to fetch a yield of 0.5740 percent
, higher than 0.354 percent at the three-year
auction conducted in May.
The Treasury will announce the results of the three-year
auction at about 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT). It will sell $21 billion
in 10-year notes on Wednesday and $13 billion in
30-year bonds on Thursday.
Even if the Treasuries auctions fare well this week, traders
will likely remain anxious whether the Fed is leaning toward
reducing stimulus later this year.
If the Fed were to signal at their policy meeting next week
they will reduce its quantitative easing 3 or QE3 program,
traders said the 10-year yield could rise to 2.40 percent.
On the open market, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
last traded 1/32 higher in price, yielding 2.210
percent, about 8 basis points below the 14-month high reached
earlier.
The 30-year bond was 15/32 higher with a yield
of 3.347 percent, down 2.4 basis points on the day. Its price
fell as much as 1 point earlier and its yield rose to 3.433
percent, its highest level since early April 2012.
The 30-year yield retreated from its highs due to the
weakness in U.S. stocks and purchases of long-dated bonds from
the Fed.
U.S. stocks pared earlier losses in midday trading with the
Standard & Poor's 500 index off 0.4 percent on the day.
The Fed bought $1.464 billion to $1.75 billion in long-dated
Treasuries that mature in February 2036 to February 2043, as its
latest QE3 purchase.
Trading volume was heavy. Nearly $352.8 billion of
Treasuries changed hands as of noon (1600 GMT), 24 percent above
the 20-day average at this time, according to ICAP, the world's
biggest broker-dealer for U.S. government debt.