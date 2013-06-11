* Long-dated maturities outperform; curve flattens * New three-year notes sell at highest yield since 2011 * Some say bond market sell-off is overdone By Ellen Freilich NEW YORK, June 11 Treasury yields at 14-month highs lured buyers on Tuesday and the bond market ended higher. Long-dated Treasuries outperformed shorter maturities. Demand for a $32 billion three-year Treasury note auction was weak. After the sale, however, buyers entered the market, lured by lower prices and the higher yields, pushing the market into the plus column. Treasury prices fell early in the session, in line with global bonds, after the Bank of Japan held off adopting further monetary easing measures. "(The BOJ seemed) to be telling the market they are taking the foot off the (monetary easing) pedal. People had wanted a lot more," said Jason Rogan, managing director of Treasuries at Guggenheim Partners in New York. The U.S. Treasury market has also been enmeshed in a discussion about when the Federal Reserve will start to cut back the support it has provided markets through large-scale purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities. Tentative signs of an improving economy and steady, though moderate, job growth have raised the possibility in the eyes of some that the Fed could begin to change its accommodative monetary policy course. But some are starting to think the sell-off in Treasuries has been overdone and that rumors of the eventual slow death of quantitative easing have been exaggerated. Early signs of this were evident on Tuesday. "There was much better buying of mortgage-backed securities and Treasuries on the dip today," said Thomas di Galoma, head of fixed-income sales at ED&F Capital Markets. CURVE FLATTENS Long-dated maturities outperformed. The 30-year Treasury bond rose 31/32, allowing its yield to fall to 3.32 percent from 3.37 percent at Monday's close. The benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose 7/32, its yield easing to 2.19 percent from 2.21 percent on Monday. "Ten- and 30-year Treasuries are very well priced," said Christine Hurtsellers, chief investment officer, fixed income, at ING Investment Management. Credit curves are at their all-time steepest levels and appear to have some room to flatten, she said at ING Investment Management's mid-year outlook. On Tuesday, the difference between 10- and 30-year yields shrank to 113 basis points from 116 at Monday's close. The turnaround in the 30-year bond was particularly notable, with that maturity falling a point in price early in the day, but finishing the day up a point. Losses in Wall Street stocks also helped revive bids for safe-haven U.S. debt. But some argued Treasury yields were at the top of their range and would head lower when talk about the Fed cutting back on monetary accommodation abates. "The Fed is worried about employment and (too little) inflation and they will be very slow to act," Hurtsellers said. On Wednesday, the Fed will sell 10-year notes, part of this week's $66 billion in new coupon supply. In the when-issued market, traders expected the 10-year notes to fetch a yield of 2.1930 percent. Benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields reached a 14-month high of 2.29 percent early in the session. The 30-year bond yield rose to 3.433 percent early in the session, the highest since April 2012. The Fed bought $1.464 billion to $1.75 billion in long-dated Treasuries that mature in February 2036 to February 2043, as its latest QE3 purchase.