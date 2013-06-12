NEW YORK, June 12 U.S. Treasuries prices turned flat on Wednesday, after earlier losses, as Wall Street shares briefly dipped into negative territory due to lingering concerns over how soon central banks will reduce their stimulus programs.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were down 1/32 in price with a yield of 2.194 percent, up 0.4 basis point from late on Tuesday.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index last traded little changed on the day, erasing its earlier rise.