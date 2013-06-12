U.S. Senate banking chair wants financial rules reform by early 2018
March 30 The chairman of the U.S. Senate Banking Committee said on Thursday he wants to pass a major piece of bank reform legislation by early next year at the latest.
NEW YORK, June 12 Prices on U.S. 10-year Treasury notes rose to session highs on Wednesday as growing losses on Wall Street stocks stoked safe-haven bids for longer-dated government debt before a $21 billion 10-year note auction.
Benchmark 10-year government debt rose as much as 6/32 in midday trading. The 10-year yield fell to a session low of 2.167 percent, compared with 2.190 percent late on Tuesday.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.36 pct, S&P 0.34 pct, Nasdaq 0.3 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
March 30 The governor of Kansas on Thursday vetoed a bill expanding eligibility for Medicaid for the poor under the federal Affordable Care Act (ACA) because the measure was not fiscally responsible and would still fund Planned Parenthood.